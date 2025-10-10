October 10, 2025 4:24 PM हिंदी

Asian Table Tennis Team C'ships: Coach Constantini expects strong show from 'renewed young Indian squad'

Indian team well-prepared for Asian Championships, says coach Massimo Constantini

Bhubaneswar, Oct 10 (IANS) Ahead of the ITTF-ATTU Asian Table Tennis Team Championships 2025, Indian team head coach Massimo Constantini expressed confidence in the team preparations saying with the renewed young sqaud he is expecting a strong performance.

“We are coming from a very important tournament and a good training camp in China over the last month. The players are well-prepared, and now we have to deploy our strategies once we know our opponents. Finishing fourth last year and winning bronze gives us a direct entry into the quarterfinals, so making a medal will depend on one crucial match,” Constantini said.

He added, “Our opponents like Japan, Korea, and Hong Kong are traditionally strong, but India is steadily gaining ground in Asia. If we perform well here, it reflects our potential to do well globally — even in the Olympics. With a renewed young squad, I expect a strong performance.”

Praising the event’s organisation and Odisha’s sports development, Constantini remarked, “I already said in the press conference that Odisha is investing a lot in sports, which I warmly welcome. Investing in sports means investing in the future. We cannot expect results without proper infrastructure and training facilities. Odisha has created an ideal environment for sports to thrive - I would call it a ‘citadel of sports.’ I’m honored and happy to be here and hope the Indian team responds with its best performance.”

The Asian Table Tennis Team Championships will be staged in Bhubaneswar from October 11 to 15. The event will also serve as a qualifier for the 2026 ITTF World Team Championships, with the top 13 teams from each category earning spots.

This is the first time Odisha is hosting a table tennis event at the Asian level, although the state previously hosted the 2019 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships. Bhubaneswar, having hosted several major sporting events in recent years, is also recognised as India’s sports capital.

--IANS

ab/vi

LATEST NEWS

It is a matter of pride for Odisha to host multiple sporting events, says Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj

It is a matter of pride for Odisha to host multiple sporting events, says Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj

Hyderabad records 70 pc rise in residential property registrations in September

Hyderabad clocks 70 pc rise in residential property registrations in value terms in Sep

Govinda gifts wife Sunita Ahuja heavy gold necklace on Karwa Chauth, latter flaunts on social media

Govinda gifts wife Sunita Ahuja heavy gold necklace on Karwa Chauth, latter flaunts on social media

‘Garuda Kavach’: Varanasi school students develop life-saving helmet (Photo: IANS)

‘Garuda Kavach’: Varanasi school students develop life-saving helmet

BBL 15: Trent Copeland hails Ashwin’s full-season commitment to Sydney Thunder

BBL 15: Trent Copeland hails Ashwin’s full-season commitment to Sydney Thunder

Sensex, Nifty end higher for 2nd day; pharma, banking stocks lead rally

Sensex, Nifty end higher for 2nd day; pharma, banking stocks lead rally

IPL 2026 auction to be held in mid-December with Nov 15 likely retention deadline: Sources

IPL 2026 auction to be held in mid-December with Nov 15 likely retention deadline: Sources

Sachin-Jigar say ‘Thamma’ new track ‘Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ speaks to the ‘heart’

Sachin-Jigar say ‘Thamma’ new track ‘Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ speaks to the ‘heart’

Muttaqi's visit important step in advancing India-Afghanistan ties: EAM Jaishankar

Muttaqi's visit important step in advancing India-Afghanistan ties: EAM Jaishankar

Proud to showcase propulsion technology in UK Carrier Strike Group’s India tour: Rolls-Royce

Proud to showcase propulsion technology in UK Carrier Strike Group’s India tour: Rolls-Royce