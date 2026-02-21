February 21, 2026 7:47 PM हिंदी

'Dragon 2' on the cards? Ashwath Marimuthu, Pradeep Ranganathan's cryptic posts suggest sequel to Tamil blockbuster!

'Dragon 2' on the cards? Ashwath Marimuthu, Pradeep Ranganathan's cryptic posts suggest sequel to Tamil blockbuster! (Photo Credit: Ashwath Marimuthu/X)

Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) On the occasion of blockbuster film ‘Dragon’ completing one year, the film's director Ashwath Marimuthu and the film's hero, Pradeep Ranganathan, have now both put out posts on social media that suggest that a second part of the film may well be on the cards.

Taking to his X timeline on Saturday, director Ashwath Marimuthu wrote, "1 year of Dragon ! Blast working with this self made star @pradeeponelife. When friends come together for work, the relationship is at stake ! But the same stake pushes you to delive. Keep growing more PR! Thanks to @Ags_production & my team. WE WILL COME BACK ‘2’nd TIME (winking smiley)."

The fact that Ashwath Marimuthu had highlighted the number 2 in his tweet got fans excited. Adding to the excitement was Pradeep Ranganathan's tweet.

Pradeep Ranganathan on his X timeline wrote, "Friend to Director transition took some time for me. But now I have the best in both with me. Coming soon:" and posted a picture of two dragons.

Earlier in the morning, actress Kayadu Lohar, who had played the female lead in the film, took to her Instagram page to post pictures of her on the sets of the film, she wrote, "Dragon turns 1 today! The journey where it all started. Thank you for giving me a place in your heart and for welcoming me so graciously. Pallavi will always be special.Thank you and congratulations @ashwath_marimuthu @pradeep_ranganathan @archanakalpathi @agsentertainment."

The film was a roaring success when it released last year. It not only set the cash registers ringing and emerged a huge blockbuster but also fetched all the actors of the film lots of love and admiration from the audiences.

Dragon, which was already declared a success even before it released because of the money it made through non-theatricals, took a very strong opening, collecting 50 crores in just three days.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film had Pradeep Ranganathan playing the lead along with Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar. Music for the film was by Leon James and cinematography was by Niketh Bommi.

Editing for the film was by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts were by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film was jointly penned by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay were by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The film was co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan and costumes were by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.

IANS

Mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Mithun Manhas, Secretary Devajit Saikia back landmark push for blind cricket in India. Photo credit: IANS

BCCI President Manhas, Secretary Saikia back landmark push for blind cricket in India

Pharma exports register 9.4 pc growth; industry aims for double-digit expansion in 2026–27: Govt

Pharma exports register 9.4 pc growth; industry aims for double-digit expansion in 2026–27: Govt

New HCL-Foxconn plant will boost India’s global chip presence: PM Modi

New HCL-Foxconn plant will boost India’s global chip presence: PM Modi

Was not expecting this much hype and appreciation from all legends of the game, says Usman Tariq ahead of Pakistan's Super 8s match against New Zealand in Colombo on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Was not expecting this much hype and appreciation from legends of the game, says Tariq

Much at stake for Nepal after March parliamentary election result

Much at stake for Nepal after March parliamentary election result

Abhishek Sharma’s form, fielding lapses in spotlight as India face South Africa in their first match of Super 8s in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Abhishek’s form, fielding lapses in spotlight as India face SA in Super 8s opener (Preview)

Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, and Lockie Ferguson return for New Zealand as Pakistan elect to bat first in the Super 8s of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Santner, Sodhi, Ferguson return for New Zealand as Pakistan elect to bat first

Madhuri Dixit's Japan diaries with Dr Nene is all about 'tradition, temples, snow, & samurai'

Madhuri Dixit's Japan diaries with Dr Nene is all about 'tradition, temples, snow, & samurai'

‘Beating Australia in Australia is really special,’ says Smriti Mandhana after series-clinching knock in 3rd T20I at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Saturday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

‘Beating Australia in Australia is really special,’ says Mandhana after series-clinching knock in 3rd T20I

James Gunn clears air on ‘Batman 3’ fast-track reports

James Gunn clears air on ‘Batman 3’ fast-track reports