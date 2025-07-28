Ashnoor Kaur celebrates her convocation, says her college journey shaped 'who she is today'

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) TV actress Ashnoor Kaur marked a major milestone in her life—her college convocation. She took to social media to share heartfelt glimpses from the special day, expressing her joy and gratitude.

Known for starting her acting career at a young age, Ashnoor revealed that this phase of academic life was particularly special, as it was the first time she took a break from work to experience student life fully. Calling it “a very important, memorable day,” the Patiala Babes actress shared that the three-year journey of her Bachelor's in Mass Media (BMM) was transformative. She credited her time at her college for helping her understand and love herself better.

Ashnoor also expressed heartfelt thanks to her mentors and professors at the Department of Mass Media, including Naziya Khan, Sai Shetty, and Mi2nization sir, for their guidance and support. Sharing glimpses from her convocation on Instagram, Kaur wrote, “A very important, memorable day of my life. Everyone looks forward to their convocation, but for me it was extra special… Working since childhood, this was the first time I took a break for 3 long years to lead a normal college student life… And oh the memories I made!!!”

“The ones I would cherish for a lifetime… 70 projects, 37 subjects, 6 semesters and 3 years- shaped me into who I am today, I know myself better, love myself better… Jaihind BMM, you have my heart!!! And last but definitely not the least, our mentors, our professors @naziya_khan mam, @saishetty88 sir & @mi2nization sir, at @jhcdeptofmassmedia for everything that they did… Thank you!!!.”

Ashnoor Kaur began her acting career in 2009 with the television show “Jhansi Ki Rani.” Over the years, she has gained recognition for playing memorable roles such as Navika Vyas Bhatnagar in “Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha,” Naira Singhania in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” Mini Babita in “Patiala Babes,” and Suman Sharma Mittal in “Suman Indori.”

--IANS

ps/