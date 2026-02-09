Arun Matheswaran very much a part of Ilaiyaraaja's biopic, clarifies film's publicist

Chennai, Feb 9 (IANS) Dismissing rumours on social media that director Arun Matheswaran was no longer a part of the eagerly awaited biopic of world renowned music director Ilaiyaraaja as being untrue, the film's makers on Monday clarified that Arun Matheswaran was very much a part of the film and that he would direct the biopic of Ilaiyaraaja after completing his current film, 'DC', featuring Lokesh Kanakaraj in the lead.

On Monday, rumours began doing the rounds on social media that well known director Arun Matheswaran, who was named as the director of the Ilaiyaraaja biopic, was no longer associated with the project.

However, the film's publicist refuted the rumours and clarified that the director was indeed a part of the film. Riaz Ahmed, the film's publicist, took to his social media timelines to clarify. He wrote, " Dear All, The news circulating on social media claiming that director #ArunMatheswaran is no longer part of the #IlaiyaraajaBiopic starring actor #Dhanush, is untrue. Following the release of #LokeshKanagaraj’s #DC, the director will begin work on the eagerly anticipated biopic as planned. Further updates regarding the project will be announced soon."

For the unaware, actor Dhanush plays Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja in the world famous music director's official biopic.

The film will be the first of a number of films to be produced together by two production houses -- Connekkt Media and Mercuri.

Meanwhile, director Arun Matheswaran's upcoming film featuring ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj as the hero is called 'DC'.

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi plays the female lead in this film, which will mark the acting debut of Lokesh Kanakaraj.

A title teaser that the makers released lent credibility to rumours that this film would be a gangster drama. The teaser established the fact that Lokesh Kanakaraj plays a character called Devdas in the film while Wamiqa Gabbi plays a character called Chandra.

It begins with Devdas making his way out of a room into a passageway of what appears to be a house of ill repute and Chandra making her way in from one room to another. Devdas, who has blood stains and some serious injuries all over his face, holds a dagger in his hand, while Chandra on the other hand picks up a condom packet before stepping out...

The film, which is being produced by Sun Pictures, is slated to hit screens this year. The film has dialogues by Arun Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob with additional screenplay by Arun Ranjan.

Music for the film is by Anirudh and cinematography is by Mukesh G. Editing for the film is by G K Prasanna and art direction by Kannan S.

For the unaware, Lokesh Kanakaraj had undergone martial arts training for this film. Lokesh underwent martial arts training in Thailand for this film soon after he directed Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', which hit screens worldwide on August 14 this year.

--IANS

mkr/