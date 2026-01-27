January 27, 2026 2:46 PM हिंदी

Arun Govil responds to questions about A.R. Rahman’s association impacting ‘Ramayana’

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Veteran actor Arun Govil reacted to discussions around A.R. Rahman’s association with the upcoming drama "Ramayana", amid the recent controversy surrounding the composer.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Arun Govil was asked, "Recently, there was a lot of controversy surrounding A R Rahman. He has given the music for Ramayana. Do you feel the controversy will impact the movie?"

Responding to this, he suggested that the question should be shifted towards either the producers of "Ramayana" or A R Rahman himself.

He said, "If you feel this way, please go and ask the producers about this or ask A R Rahman himself. I do not know anything about this. I do not believe in all this."

Arun Govil's statement comes amid A R Rahman's recent comment regarding limited work offers in Bollywood in the recent past, allegedly attributing it to communal bias.

For the unversed, in an interview with the BBC, A.R. Rahman said, "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face.”

Receiving a lot of backlash for his remark, the composer decided to clear the air, saying that he did not wish to hurt anyone with his statement and feels absolutely blessed to be an Indian.

Talking about Arun Govil, he will soon be seen as King Dashrath in Nitesh Tiwari's highly talked about "Ramayana", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and 'KGF' star Yash.

During the interaction, Arun Govil also responded to his former co-star Dipika Chikhlia’s comment, who had said that seeing him playing anything other than Ram feels out of context.

He told IANS, "This is her own point of view, and everyone is entitled to their own outlook in life."

--IANS

pm/

