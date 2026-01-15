Arti Singh recalls not leaving '16 year-old Rupali Ganguly’s side' during her movie shoot with ‘mama’ Govinda

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS Actress Arti Singh took to her social media to share a nostalgic post recalling her association with television star Rupali Ganguly that circled back to the 90s.

In her note shared on her social media account, Arti fondly remembered how Rupali was just 16 years old when she worked in a film with Arti’s uncle, Bollywood superstar Govinda.

She added how their bond has remained intact over the years.

Penning her emotions, Arti wrote, “Meeting her after ages …she was just 16 when she did a film with my mama do aankhen barah hath .. I remember not leaving her side . She was just 16 years old.”

She further added, “So so pretty and she still his . Same energy .. and loving and so down to earth then and now . We met after 2 decades but it dint feel like … more power to u @rupaliganguly .. her dialogues are iconic .. that’s y putting this one my latest favourite.”

Arti highlighted that time seemed to ‘stand still’ when she met Rupali again after years.

She also described Rupali to have not changed at all, especially in her warmth, humility and positive energy.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant also praised TV’s Anupamaa for her work, especially her dialogue delivery.

Talking about Rupali Ganguly, the actress has been ruling the roast with her stint as Anupamaa in the show titled on the same name. The show that has been on air for 5 years has been topping charts on the TRP list.

Rupali is the daughter of late director Anil Ganguly who passed away in 2016 at the age of 82.

He is best remembered for his iconic films Kora Kagaz that released in 1974, and that starring Jaya Bhaduri.

The movie Tapasya that released in 1976 starring Rakhee, along with Kora Kagaz won the prestigious National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

He also directed the 1985 film Saaheb starring Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh.

Talking about Rupali, the actress is also fondly known for her fun loving character Monisha in the hit show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

