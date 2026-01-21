Arti Singh lauds Abhishek Bachchan for ‘carrying the Bachchan legacy with much grace’

January 21, 2026 5:44 PM हिंदी

Mumbai Jan 21 (IANS) Actress Arti Singh has expressed her joy upon meeting Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan at a recent event, appreciating him for carrying his Bachchan legacy “gracefully”.

The actress has shared a carousel post on her social media account where she along with her husband Dipak Chauhan were seen greeting Abhishek with a lot of love and warmth. The actor reciprocated the same vibes too.

Arti wrote, “Thank you so much for your warmth and love ... you carry your legacy with so much grace and you yourself so so amazing person and graceful ... god bless you always… @bachchan.”

In a video shared by Arti, Abhishek could be seen touching her cheeks out of warmth and care, considering she is the niece of Bollywood superstar Govinda.

Arti has always spoken of various things giving fans a sneak peek into her personal and professional life.

Earlier, the actress had spoken about her mental health condition and how she has been fighting anxiety.

In a profoundly emotional conversation on Rashmi Desai’s podcast Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak, Arti had revealed how the passing away of her Bigg Boss 13 friends Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala has deeply impacted her emotionally and mentally.

Arti had described how the loss of her friends has stirred anxiety, fear, and moments of vulnerability.

“It is extremely scary and also makes me anxious,” she said, reflecting on the fact that Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Jariwala, both popular faces in the television industry, are no longer with us. “I feel extremely nervous and scared, and at times I even get emotional and call up Paras Chabbra to calm myself down. It just scares me,” she said.

The actress elaborated on how her husband, Dipak Chauhan, seamlessly managed to bring about calmness in her life, especially in moments of anxiety and fear.

“I have calmed down a lot after marriage. My panic and hyper moments have reduced significantly because Dipak is very sensible. He understands me and handles situations with maturity whenever I get overwhelmed. He stays calm and calms me down,” she said.

Talking about Aarti Singh and Deepak Chauhan, the two got married in a lavish wedding ceremony in Mumbai in April 2024. The couple met through an arranged marriage setup.

Arti Singh is the sister of star comedian Krushna Abhishek and the niece of superstar Govinda.

–IANS

rd/

