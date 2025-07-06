Army's 'Caravan Talkies' outreach campaign in NE showcases career prospects in Armed Forces

Guwahati/Itanagar, July 6 (IANS) In a focused effort to strengthen connections with rural communities and inspire local youth about the Armed Forces, the Indian Army has launched a special outreach initiative in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with Caravan Talkies, officials said on Sunday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the innovative campaign was started on Sunday in Eastern Assam’s Jorhat district, and it would continue up to July 12, covering six more places in the district. A similar ‘Caravan Talkies’ outreach campaign would start from Papum Pare district in Arunachal Pradesh on July 8. Covering many places of Yachuli, Lower Subansiri, Upper Subansiri, Siang, Lower Siang, Pasighat, and Shi Yomi districts, besides the capital city, Itanagar, the outreach campaign would end on August 2 at Geching in West Siang district.

The spokesman said that this innovative campaign utilises mobile digital cinema vans to screen motivational films, Army documentaries and recruitment information across villages in the region. A registration assistance counter for joining the Indian Army as an Agniveer would also be established during the event.

According to Lt Col Rawat, the campaign aims to inform young citizens about career opportunities in the Army, highlight the role of the Armed Forces in nation-building and instil a sense of pride and patriotism among the people. The mobile unit would reach remote villages, offering an engaging platform that combines entertainment with awareness-building. Representative of the Army Recruiting Office, Jorhat (Assam) would also be present during screenings to interact with viewers, answer queries and provide guidance on joining the Army, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, in Manipur, Assam Rifles once again demonstrated its commitment to saving the lives of the population by extending urgent medical assistance to a snake bite victim from Thingkangphai village in Churachandpur district.

An official of Assam Rifles said that a 30-year-old woman was rushed to the Assam Rifles medical establishment by her relatives after being bitten by a venomous snake on Saturday. On arrival, the woman was displaying symptoms of pain and swelling at the bite site. Medical personnel from Assam Rifles responded swiftly, administering life-saving treatment and stabilising her condition. Following initial care, the patient was referred to the district hospital for further treatment and recuperation.

Assam Rifles remains steadfast in its mission to safeguard the health and well-being of the local populace, providing timely medical assistance and supporting healthcare needs across Manipur, the official said.

