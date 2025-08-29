Armaan Malik unveils ‘Baari Baari’ acoustic version: It’s me, my voice, and purest essence of song

August 29, 2025 5:19 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik has released the much-awaited acoustic version of his track Baari Baari and said that he wanted to reconnect with the song’s raw emotions and give listeners something that feels like a personal conversation through music.

“Baari Baari has always held a special place in my heart,” Armaan said.

While the original Baari Baari carried a groovy, pop-driven energy, the new acoustic rendition shifts gears completely intimate, soulful, and rooted in pure emotion.

He added: “The kind of love people showered on the original version truly compelled me to create an acoustic take on it. I wanted to reconnect with the song’s raw emotions and give listeners something that feels like a personal conversation through music. It’s me, my voice, and the purest essence of the song.”

In other news, Armaan is set to perform a one night-only exclusive show to celebrate his sapphire anniversary in the music industry. The experience celebrates the fusion of Bollywood and global pop production.

The event will premiere at Dome SVP Stadium, Mumbai on November 1, 2025 followed by other cities in the coming months.

The set list for the show includes tracks like ‘Pehla Pyaar’, ‘Chale Aana’, ‘Jab Tak’, ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’, ‘Bol Do Na Zara’, ‘Butta Bomma’, ‘Dil Mein Ho Tum’, ‘Kaun Tujhe’, ‘Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar’, ‘Buddhu Sa Mann’, ‘Echo’, ‘Besabriyaan’, ‘Wajah Tum Ho’, ‘Baari Baari’ and ‘Tu / You’.

The “Bum Bum Bole” hitmaker had previously shared that he always envisioned a show that pushes boundaries, where every song tells a story and every visual is an experience.

Armaan had further mentioned in a statement: “I can't wait to share this journey with my fans in Mumbai, and together, we'll create unforgettable memories”.

Baari Baari (Acoustic) is now available across all major streaming platforms.

