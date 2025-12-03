Armaan Malik says 'trust' shaped the heart of 'Chal Musafir' from 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Singer and composer Armaan Malik has managed to deliver another memorable number in the form of the “Chal Musafir” track from "Gustaakh Ishq".

Describing his latest creative journey as transformative, Armaan revealed what it was like stepping into the world of 'Gustaakh Ishq'.

Looking back at his experience of collaborating with Vishal Bhardwaj, Armaan called the experience 'refreshing'.

He added that he loved the fact that Vishal Bhardwaj gave him immense freedom, trusting him to find his own truth within.

“Stepping into Vishal sir’s musical world was both an honour and a refreshing shift in perspective. His music asks for two things at once—vulnerability and precision—and he somehow makes that balance feel completely organic. What I loved most was the freedom he gave me. He didn’t over-explain anything; he shared a feeling, a world, and trusted me to find my own truth within it. As a singer, that kind of space is rare and incredibly inspiring.”

"Gustaakh Ishq" also marks designer Mahish Malhotra's debut as a producer under his home banner Stage5 Productions.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, protagonist Vijay Varma pointed out how Manish made an otherwise ‘poor’ character, Pappan, in the movie appear classy with his choice of costumes.

Speaking to IANS, Vijay revealed that Manish was actively involved in creating his look in the movie.

“His contribution was very important because the film is set in a place, a class, and an environment where there are barely any resources,’ he said.

“My character in the movie is poor and can barely make ends meet. He is struggling to survive and has no money. So I thought the phatichar (broke) would naturally look troubled and worn-out. But since this is a Manish Malhotra production, he decided to present the phatichar (broke) with a certain swag. My character doesn’t have much, but whatever little he owns, he wears with attitude. That’s Manish’s contribution, because he truly understands cinema,” Vijay shared.

