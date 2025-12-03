December 03, 2025 5:01 PM हिंदी

Armaan Malik says 'trust' shaped the heart of 'Chal Musafir' from 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Armaan Malik says 'trust' shaped the heart of 'Chal Musafir' from 'Gustaakh Ishq'

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Singer and composer Armaan Malik has managed to deliver another memorable number in the form of the “Chal Musafir” track from "Gustaakh Ishq".

Describing his latest creative journey as transformative, Armaan revealed what it was like stepping into the world of 'Gustaakh Ishq'.

Looking back at his experience of collaborating with Vishal Bhardwaj, Armaan called the experience 'refreshing'.

He added that he loved the fact that Vishal Bhardwaj gave him immense freedom, trusting him to find his own truth within.

“Stepping into Vishal sir’s musical world was both an honour and a refreshing shift in perspective. His music asks for two things at once—vulnerability and precision—and he somehow makes that balance feel completely organic. What I loved most was the freedom he gave me. He didn’t over-explain anything; he shared a feeling, a world, and trusted me to find my own truth within it. As a singer, that kind of space is rare and incredibly inspiring.”

"Gustaakh Ishq" also marks designer Mahish Malhotra's debut as a producer under his home banner Stage5 Productions.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, protagonist Vijay Varma pointed out how Manish made an otherwise ‘poor’ character, Pappan, in the movie appear classy with his choice of costumes.

Speaking to IANS, Vijay revealed that Manish was actively involved in creating his look in the movie.

“His contribution was very important because the film is set in a place, a class, and an environment where there are barely any resources,’ he said.

“My character in the movie is poor and can barely make ends meet. He is struggling to survive and has no money. So I thought the phatichar (broke) would naturally look troubled and worn-out. But since this is a Manish Malhotra production, he decided to present the phatichar (broke) with a certain swag. My character doesn’t have much, but whatever little he owns, he wears with attitude. That’s Manish’s contribution, because he truly understands cinema,” Vijay shared.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Ireland and Italy to play three T20Is in January ahead of T20WC 2026

Ireland and Italy to play 3 T20Is in January ahead of T20WC 2026

34 pc children aged under 5 stunted, 15 pc underweight: Govt

34 pc children aged under 5 stunted, 15 pc underweight: Govt

India overtakes Japan in solar, pushes for stronger grid to support clean energy boom

India overtakes Japan in solar, pushes for stronger grid to support clean energy boom

Digital personal loans stay on positive trajectory with Rs 97,381 crore sanctioned in H1 FY26: Report

Digital personal loans stay on positive trajectory in H1 FY26: Report

GARC submits report, recommends better opportunities to empower youth for ‘Viksit Gujarat’

GARC submits report, recommends better opportunities to empower youth for ‘Viksit Gujarat’

KBC: Amitabh Bachchan motivates Shafali Verma, says 'jiska zero hota hai, baadme jaake hero hota hai'

KBC: Amitabh Bachchan motivates Shafali Verma, says 'jiska zero hota hai, baadme jaake hero hota hai'

Indian Idol 16: Kapil Sharma brings his signature charm to the show, says 'Music has a way of making us feel alive'

Indian Idol 16: Kapil Sharma brings his signature charm to the show, says 'Music has a way of making us feel alive'

Girl gang Vidya Balan, Divya Dutta, Sandhya Mridul dance their heart out, Shabana Azmi shares fun video

Girl gang Vidya Balan, Divya Dutta, Sandhya Mridul dance their heart out, Shabana Azmi shares fun video

New Labour Codes ensure security and protection for Bidi & Cigar workers

New Labour Codes ensure security and protection for Bidi & Cigar workers

SIR Phase II: 99.83 pc enumeration forms distributed across 12 states/UTs, digitisation stands at 93.27 pc

SIR Phase II: 99.83 pc enumeration forms distributed; digitisation stands at 93.27 pc