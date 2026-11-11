November 11, 2026 4:37 PM हिंदी

Arjun Kapoor wishes dad Boney Kapoor: Stay as young as Orry forever

Arjun Kapoor wishes dad Boney Kapoor: Stay as young as Orry forever

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor wished his filmmaker father, Boney Kapoor, as he turned a year older on Wednesday with a sweet post on social media.

Arjun reshared a fun video from Boney's birthday bash uploaded by Orry, and added a sweet wish that read, "Happy birthday Dad Heart Hands” emoji We love you !!! Stay as young as Orry forever...(sic)".

In the clip, Boney was seen enjoying a gala time in the presence of his family and friends in a BK (Boney Kapoor) themed birthday party.

Along with his kids, Arjun, Khushi, and Anshula, other prominent names from the industry, including filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Javed Akhtar, and Shabana Azmi, were also part of the celebration.

Daughter Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya and his brother Veer Parariya were also captured at the party, along with others.

Boney himself is also extremely active on social media.

On September 27, Boney remembered his late mother, Nirmal Kapoor, on her birth anniversary. The director dropped an emotional video of his mother on his official Insta handle.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the filmmaker dropped a video that showed his mother performing pooja while at a hospital. “Happy 92nd birthday Maa,” Boney wished his late mother on her birthday.

The clip further showed a few pictures of Boney’s late mother. It also had a video showing her seated on a hospital bed while Boney held a pooja thali beside her.

For those who do not know, Boney’s mother, Nirmal Kapoor, passed away on May 2, 2025, at the age of 90.

She was married to the late film producer Surinder Kapoor. The couple had four children— sons Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, and daughter Reena Kapoor.

Nirmal is also the grandmother of Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.

--IANS

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