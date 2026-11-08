Arjun Bijlani says festive season is an opportunity to spend quality time with loved ones

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Television actor Arjun Bijlani believes that the festive season is an opportunity to take a break from your hectic work commitments and spend quality time with your loved ones.

Arjun shared that he likes to celebrate a traditional Diwali at home with his family.

He added, "Diwali is always about spending quality time with family. We generally celebrate at home, do our puja, decorate the house, have some tasty food and of course make sure there is lots of laughter and happiness. “I am always busy with my work, but I always try to make time for my family and celebrate the festival together.”

While the working hours in the industry can be intense, Arjun feels that it is important to strike a balance between your personal and professional life.

“It’s about managing work and festivities. But I feel it's important to make time for the people and things that matter to you. I try to arrange the schedule in such a way that I can enjoy the festivities with my family. “Work is important, but at the end of the day, these moments with your loved ones are equally precious," the 'Laughter Chef' contestant added.

Arjun also admitted that his perception of Diwali has changed over the years.

"Diwali, as a child, was the joy of new clothes and sweets and crackers and meeting family. But when you're older, you realize the festival is about so much more. For me, light over darkness is also about hope, positivity and finding strength during challenging times. It reminds me to be grateful for what I have, and to keep moving forward, no matter what life throws my way.”

Sharing his fondest memories of Diwali, the actor shares, “Diwali is always special with my family, but the ones when everyone is together under one roof are always the most memorable. The older you get, the more you realize that the real joy of Diwali lies not just in the celebrations, but in the people you get to share it with. Those moments of laughter, of being with people and making memories is what you hold onto.”

-IANS

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