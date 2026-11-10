Apple probes after 3 workers die at Tata iPhone parts factory

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Apple is investigating a fatal accident at a Tata Electronics facility in southern India that left three contract workers dead during maintenance work, as per multiple reports.

The incident that occurred at an effluent treatment plant (ETP) at Tata Electronics' facility in Tamil Nadu which manufactures components used in Apple's iPhone supply chain.

Three workers died after reportedly being exposed to toxic gases while carrying out maintenance activities.

Apple's team visited the facility following the incident as part of its assessment of the circumstances surrounding the deaths, according to the reports.

However, production at the plant was not affected because the accident occurred while the factory was shut for festive holidays.

Apart from that, the district administration has launched an investigation into the incident, while local authorities are examining whether adequate safety measures were in place during the maintenance operation.

One worker collapsed after looking inside the treatment tank and inhaling gas.

Two colleagues then entered the tank to assist him and also lost consciousness. The workers were pulled out and rushed to a private hospital in Hosur, where they were declared dead.

According to Police officials, preliminary inquiries point to possible toxic gas inhalation, though the exact cause of death will be determined following a final postmortem report.

In a separate development, Tata Electronics has been directed to carry out a comprehensive review of the safety and performance standards of agencies responsible for maintaining the effluent treatment facility.

"The safety and dignity of every worker must remain paramount," Tamil Nadu's industries minister said in a social media post, adding that the incident would be thoroughly investigated and action taken based on the findings.

Additionally, Tata Electronics has emerged as a key Apple supplier in India and plays an increasingly important role in the company's local manufacturing ecosystem.

--IANS

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