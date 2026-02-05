AP Dhillon, Anubhav Singh Bassi bring the house down with Punjabi swag on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is set to host Punjabi star AP Dhillon and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi.

Kapil instantly sets the tone, joking that the show has two global stars tonight - AP Dhillon and Kapil Sharma leaving Bassi to laugh it off and dive straight into his trademark self-roast mode. One brings international concert swag, the other brings punchlines that hit just as hard and the crowd knows they’re in for chaos.

The madness escalates when Kapil brings up AP Dhillon’s concerts, including tickets reportedly touching INR 6 lakh, and the stories of phones and wallets going missing in the audience. Kapil’s line lands clean and savage “AP stage pe apna talent dikha rahe the, aur log audience mein apna talent (AP was showcasing his talent on the stage, and people in the audience were showcasing their talent)”.

Kiku Sharda appears as Chota Shaikh and Krushna Abhishek as Bada Shaikh piling on the madness, while Sunil Grover storms in as Diamond Raja, taking the episode into completely unpredictable territory. Bigger jokes, louder laughs and pure Punjabi swag this Funnyvaar proves that when Punjabi munde take over Kapil’s stage, subtlety doesn’t stand a chance.

Earlier, the Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman graced the previous episode of the streaming sketch comedy show as the controversy around his remarks about the Hindi film industry gained momentum. The music composer graced the show along with Vijay Sethupathi, A.R. Rahman, Aditi Rao Hydari aur Siddharth Jadhav. The episode flows between silence, music and solid laughter.

The episode also marked the debut of Vijay Sethupathi on Kapil’s couch, fitting right into the madness in his own understated way, while A.R. Rahman reminded everyone why he’s in a league of his own, few words, but endless impact.

Looking at the contrast on the couch, Kapil joked that when he heard about this film, Rahman sir might’ve wondered, “Aap thode confuse ho gaye the ki yeh aapko playback singer ke liye sign karna chahte the, ya actor ke liye (You were a little confused because they wanted to sign you as a playback singer, or as an actor)”.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' streams on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/