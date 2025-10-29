Will go to paradise after death: Masood Azhar’s fresh ploy to woo female terrorists after launching women brigade

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Days after Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) announced the formation of its first-ever women’s wing, named 'Jamaat-ul-Mominaat', an exclusive 21-minute audio of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar delivered recently at Markaz Usman o Ali in Bahawalpur, reveals a detailed blueprint for training, indoctrination and deploying women under its new wing.

In this audio accessed by IANS, Masood Azhar outlines how women will be recruited, trained, and used as part of his long-term “global jihad” vision, drawing direct parallels between the new women’s structure and JeM’s long-running male training programme.

Azhar declares that just as male recruits undergo the 15-day “Daura-e-Tarbiat” course, women joining Jamat-ul-Mominat will receive their own induction course called “Daura-e-Taskiya”, conducted at Markaz Usman o Ali in Bahawalpur.

Notably, for two decades, JeM’s “Daura-e-Tarbiat” has served as the first stage of indoctrination for men brainwashing new recruits and convincing them that jihad against India ensures paradise. Now, Azhar says, the same ideological process will be applied to women.

In his speech, the dreaded terrorist promises that any woman who joins Jamat-ul-Mominat “will go straight to paradise from her grave after death.”

He further adds that women completing the first course will move on to a second stage called “Daura-Ayat-ul-Nisah”, where they will be taught how Islamic texts “instruct women to conduct jihad.”

He justifies forming a female brigade by claiming that “the enemies of Jaish have put Hindu women into the army and set up female journalists against us,” declaring that he too is “mobilising his women to compete and fight against them.

He asserts that JeM’s male Mujahids will stand alongside this new female unit and that the women’s brigade will “spread Islam across the world.”

Azhar announces that Jamat-ul-Mominat branches will be established in every district of Pakistan, each headed by a District Muntazima responsible for recruiting women into the organisation.

He imposes strict communication rules: "women joining the brigade must not speak to any unrelated men through phone or messenger, except their husbands or immediate family members."

As reported earlier by IANS, this Women Brigade will be led by Sadiya Azhar, the sister of Masood Azhar, whose husband, Yusuf Azhar, was killed in Operation Sindoor on May 7 when Indian forces struck JeM’s headquarters at Markaz Subhanallah.

"His other sister Samaira Azhar, and Afeera Farooq widow of Pulwama attacker Umar Farooq are also part of the leadership, sources confirm, adding that, "they are tasked with conducting daily online sessions to motivate and recruit women."

JeM has since confirmed these details through a new poster naming Umme Masood (real name Samaira Azhar) as the instructor for online classes, held five days a week starting October 25.

According to the audio, Azhar reveals that Jamat-ul-Mominat includes 4–5 women whose male relatives were killed in encounters with the Indian Army. These women, he says, will be used to inspire new recruits under a campaign titled “Shoba-e-Dawat.”

He also urges women cadres to read his book “Ae Musalman Behna” (O Muslim Sister) as part of their indoctrination.

It is pertinent to note here that 14 members of Masood Azhar’s family were killed during India’s Operation Sindoor, including Yousuf Azhar, Jameel Ahmed, Hamza Jameel, and Huzaifa Azhar.

Now Azhar also claims that his elder sister Hawa Bibi also died in the same strike.

In the audio, an emotional Azhar recounts that he had planned the idea of a women’s brigade with his sister before she was killed.

Notably, the headquarters of terror outfits such as JeM, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were destroyed by the Indian airstrikes during Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack.

Since then, these outfits, as reported earlier, have been strategically relocating their bases to Pakistan's restive province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) to escape from any Indian strike.

Also, the top leaders of these terrorist organisations since then have been making propaganda videos and have been appealing for funds to re-strengthen their bases and cadre.

Similarly, sources earlier revealed that Masood Azhar is leaving no opportunity to collect donations, and in his last address at Markaz Usman O Ali in Bahawalpur on September 27, he had appealed for funds.

As reported earlier this month, JeM is also collecting a donation of 500 PKR from every woman enrolling in this JeM course and is also making them fill out an online information form.

Earlier this month, on October 8, Masood Azhar announced the formation of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s women’s brigade, Jamat ul-Muminat, and on October 19 in Rawalakot, PoK, an event called “Dukhtaran-e-Islam” was held to bring women into the group.

While terrorist groups such as ISIS, Boko Haram, Hamas, and LTTE have a history of deploying women as suicide attackers, outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen had largely avoided doing so, but sources now believe JeM’s latest move signals its intent to train and use female suicide bombers in future terror operations.

