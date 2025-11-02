Any team would be fortunate to have a bowler with Arshdeep’s attributes, says Finch

November 02, 2025 9:45 PM हिंदी

Hobart, Nov 2 (IANS) Former Australia captain Aaron Finch lauded left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh’s spirited performance in India’s five-wicket win over Australia in the third T20I at the Bellerive Oval, saying that any side will be fortunate to have a bowler with his skill set in their line-up.

Playing in his first game of the five-match T20I series, Arshdeep was named Player of the Match for his spell of 3-35 that kept Australia to 186/6, which India chased down with nine balls to spare. In his spell, Arshdeep took out Travis Head and Josh Inglis in power-play, before dismissing Marcus Stoinis at the back end.

“Any team would be fortunate to have a bowler with Arshdeep’s attributes. I admire his attitude every time he bowls. He has the skill, height, and ability to swing the ball both ways. He can ramp up the pace when needed and consistently executes his plans.”

“Though sometimes the runs go around the park, he plays with great spirit and a smile. Above all, he takes priceless powerplay wickets that can change games,” said Finch on JioStar.

He also praised Washington Sundar and Tilak Varma for their composure under pressure during the chase. Sundar, in particular, scored an unbeaten 49 off just 23 balls, laced with three fours and four sixes, to be the top run-scorer in India’s successful chase of 187 and level the five-match series 1-1.

“Washington was outstanding and delivered exactly what India needed at that moment. His arrival at the crease took the pressure off the set batsman Tilak Varma, which is vital in T20 cricket. He played confidently on both sides of the wicket and responded well to short-pitched deliveries. It was an excellent innings from a top performer,” he added.

--IANS

nr/ab

