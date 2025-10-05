October 05, 2025 6:00 PM हिंदी

Anushka Ranjan shares poolside romance with her ‘happy place’ Aditya Seal

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Anushka Ranjan, on Sunday, gave a glimpse into her romantic poolside moments with husband Aditya Seal.

Calling him her “happy place,” the actress captured the essence of love and relaxation as the couple enjoyed some quality time together. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Ranjan shared two photos of herself and Aditya Seal posing in the pool. In the first romantic shot, the couple is seen smiling as they embrace each other. In the next, Aditya is captured planting a kiss on Anushka’s cheek while holding her from behind.

For the caption, the actress simply wrote, “Hi happy place,” followed by a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan first crossed paths at an event, where he didn’t initially have the best impression of her. However, Anushka was instantly drawn to him. Over time, their connection blossomed into love. After nearly four years of dating, the couple celebrated their wedding with a grand ceremony in Mumbai on November 21, 2021.

In March, Ranjan penned a heartfelt note for her husband revealing how he always made sure every dream and wish of her is fulfilled. Wishing Aditya on his 37th birthday, she wrote, “Spent the last 72 hours celebrating the love of my life @adityaseal...This man makes sure every dream and wish of mine is fulfilled and I just want him to know today and forever that my life is incomplete without you and your beautiful heart...You have been my pillar of love and support for the last 7 years and now I’m so excited for all the other amazing years and memories to unfold for us. You’re magic.. you’re love.. you’re life.. you’re my all! I love you to the moon and back.”

On the professional front, Anushka Ranjan debuted in Hindi cinema with the romantic comedy “Wedding Pullav.” She also appeared in “Batti Gul Meter Chalu,” which starred Shahid Kapoor and was directed by Shree Narayan Singh.

In 2020, Anushka played the role of Amy in the web series “Fittrat” opposite Krystle D'Souza and her husband, Aditya Seal.

