Anupam on Air India tragedy: It’s a mountain of sadness that has broken so many homes

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has expressed his sadness over the tragic Air India Dreamliner incident, which killed 241 people on board on Thursday afternoon.

Standing in solidarity with the grieving families, Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a video speaking about the incident, which has been described as one of the worst aviation disasters in Indian history.

In the clip, he was heard saying in Hindi: “In Ahmedabad, the plane crash is not just news. It is a mountain of sadness that has broken so many homes. That plane was not just a machine. It was a moving hope in which our loved ones were sitting.’

“Someone was from India, someone was from abroad. Someone was someone's mother. Someone was returning to their son. Someone was on the way to work. Someone was going home after a holiday.But no one knew that this journey would become their last journey.”

Anupam shared that his mind is distraught, the heart is silent and the eyes are wet.

“We are all with those families who have lost their loved ones today.I pray to God to give peace to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. And those who are in pain right now, give them patience, courage and support.”

“Today, neither the language is of any use, nor the logic. I just want to say one thing. We are with you. The whole of humanity is with you. And this country salutes every family that has been affected. Om Shanti, Naman and Shraddhanjali,” he said.

For the caption, he wrote: “Ahmedabad Viman Durghatna – Shraddhanjali! Om Shanti! (Ahmedabad Plane Crash – Tribute! Om Shanti!)”

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon. The aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, plunged into a residential complex near BJ Medical College, killing 241 people on board.

The aircraft took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.38 p.m. (IST) on Thursday before losing control moments later and crashing into a densely populated area, igniting a massive blaze and triggering emergency response teams across the city.

The ill-fated flight had 230 passengers, 10 cabin crew, and two pilots. According to officials, only one person, a British national of Indian origin seated in 11A, survived the crash and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

