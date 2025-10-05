October 05, 2025 6:00 PM हिंदी

Anupam Kher keeps up the tradition of lunch with Satish Kaushik’s family

Anupam Kher keeps up the tradition of lunch with Satish Kaushik’s family

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher continued a cherished tradition by sharing a meal with Satish Kaushik’s family.

Known for their close bond, the lunch gathering reflects the enduring friendship and camaraderie between the two Bollywood stalwarts. On Sunday, Kher posted a video with Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika, where he is seen playing tongue twisters with her. Alongside the clip, the Tanvi the Great actor wrote, “WE ARE BACK! As a tradition, I came to have lunch with Shashi ji and Vanshika, and after great persuasion Vanshika darling agreed to do this video . Here are a few tounge twisters. Do try them at home or anywhere with your parents, friends or siblings. Jai Ho!.” (sic)

In the clip, Anupam is heard saying, “It is one of our iconic scenes, Vanshika, hello to you and hello to everybody. Hello. So, I am going to ask Vanshika to say a tongue twisting line thrice, three times. Let's see if she can do that. Lala, Gop, Gapangam, Das. Lala, Gop, Gapangam, Das. Now do it fluently.”

The actor also played other tongue twisters with Vanshika and even asked her to challenge him as well.

Last year, Anupam Kher recalled memories he shared with his late friend Satish Kaushik on his 68th birth anniversary. He posted a video montage featuring their cherished memories and wrote, “Happy Birthday my dearest #Satish! May God give you all the happiness wherever you are. For me, you are always around. In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own, when I am with people. Your memory is infectious!

Anupam added: “An update about #TanviTheGreat - we are on our shoot #Day34. It is going well. Touchwood. I have incorporated most of your good suggestions. Bad ones I have kept aside. I miss your physical presence, your phone calls, your cribbing, our gossip sessions, and your unbelievable sense of humour! Will always love you. #SatishKaushik #Birthday #Friend.”

Satish died of a heart attack in Gurugram in March 2023, at the age of 66.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami honours families of martyrs in Lansdowne

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami honours families of martyrs in Lansdowne

Bangladesh: Police arrest eight Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka

Bangladesh: Police arrest eight Awami League leaders and activists in Dhaka

'Maybe he was under the influence…': Harbhajan on Lalit Modi releasing IPL slapgate video

'Maybe he was under the influence…': Harbhajan on Lalit Modi releasing IPL slapgate video

DGCA reviews airfare trends ahead of festive season, asks airlines to add more flights

DGCA reviews airfare trends ahead of festive season, asks airlines to add more flights

HM Amit Shah inaugurates country's 1st co-op compressed biogas plant in Maharashtra's Kopargaon

HM Amit Shah inaugurates country's 1st co-op compressed biogas plant in Maharashtra's Kopargaon

When Amitabh Bachchan revealed how his characters in 'Anand' & 'Zanjeer' were similar

When Amitabh Bachchan revealed how his characters in 'Anand' & 'Zanjeer' were similar

India should focus on atmanirbhar innovation, aims to rank in top five AI nations globally: Scindia

India should focus on atmanirbhar innovation, aims to rank in top five AI nations globally: Scindia

Shubman Gill represents a futuristic vision, says Harbhajan Singh

Shubman Gill represents a futuristic vision: Harbhajan Singh

Sara reveals brother Ibrahim told her 'sister I love you' as they walked the ramp together

Sara reveals brother Ibrahim told her 'sister I love you' as they walked the ramp together

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya leads the way with teachers in Delhi in the Fit India Sundays on Cycle on World Teachers' Day. Photo credit: SAI

Fit India Sundays on Cycle: Dr. Mandaviya leads the way with teachers in Delhi on World Teachers' Day