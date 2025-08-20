Anupam Kher blames reckless construction after cloudburst incidents: ‘We have to stop somewhere'

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has blamed the reckless construction after the devastating cloudburst incidents in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, which led to massive damage to the roads, bridges, and properties in the affected areas.

While several lost their lives due to the natural calamity, numerous others have been displaced.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kher dropped a video and offered his sympathy to the people living in these states. He also cited the increasing amount of construction work as one of the main reasons for triggering such devastating natural disasters.

Kher said, "Yeh zameen ke sath dharti ke sath iss tarah se vybhar karna toh dharti…nature toh jawab dega (If you will behave with our mother earth like this, it is bound to reply)".

Requesting all to stop destroying nature in the name of advancement, Kher penned a note that read: “In the last few days, natural calamities have occurred in some areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Kashmir. People have lost their lives. Homes have been destroyed! There has been a huge loss, and I’m saddened by it. I offer my deepest condolences to those who suffered losses in this disaster, lost lives, loved ones, and properties," Kher shared his sympathy.

He added that if we do not take care of nature, we should be prepared to face the wrath. “If we keep messing with nature and keep building hotels and houses in the mountains, then nature will show its wrath. These accidents happening in the hilly areas for the last few years are a warning for us, which we have to understand," he shared.

“Once again, my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their close ones. My sympathies to the injured and to people who lost their homes, animals and other properties!" Kher concluded.

--IANS

pm/