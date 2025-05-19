May 19, 2025 8:58 PM हिंदी

Anupam Kher announces release date for his film ‘Tanvi The Great’

Anupam Kher announces release date for his film ‘Tanvi The Great’

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has officially announced the release date of his much-anticipated film ‘Tanvi The Great.’

The actor took to Instagram to unveiling the first poster of the film featuring debutante Shubhangi Dutt. In the poster, Shubhangi, who plays the titular role, is seen standing alongside a group of army personnel, with the national flag prominently displayed in the background. Announcing the film’s release, Anupam wrote, “They called her different, but she never saw that as a weakness. While the world tried to fit her into boxes, she chose to break them, one by one. #TanviTheGreat is a reminder that being different doesn't make you less, it makes you unstoppable. Unveiling the first poster of Tanvi The Great - a story of strength, dreams, and unstoppable courage. Meet Tanvi in cinemas on 18th July.”

‘Tanvi The Great” also stars Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Shubhangi. Directed by Anupam Kher, the film is produced by Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation. The release date will be announced soon.

The emotional drama had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The film was showcased at the Marché du Film. In the film, the ‘Special 26’ actor will be seen playing the role of Col. Pratap Raina in his directorial venture. While introducing his character, Anupam Kher opened up about the challenges of wearing two hats as both an actor and a director for his film “Tanvi The Great.”

He shared the difficulties of balancing both roles, revealing how the experience pushed him creatively.

Talking about playing Col. Pratap Raina in the movie, Anupam Kher shared, “The most difficult thing is to act and direct a film simultaneously. Luckily, I was surrounded by an extremely experienced technical team and a brilliant set of actors. They made my job slightly easy. Otherwise, Col. Pratap Raina is complexed. But he changes. And that change hopefully formulates his performance in #TanviTheGreat. Watch it and then decide.”

“Tanvi The Great” is slated to hit theatres on 18th July.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

When Girish Karnad spoke about how mathematics helps the theatre artiste in him

When Girish Karnad spoke about how mathematics helps the theatre artiste in him

Pep Guardiola is 'absolutely' confident of Manchester City securing UEFA Champions League qualification, with two matches to go in Premier League.

Guardiola is 'absolutely' confident of Man City securing UCL qualification

Simon Pegg feels ‘bittersweet’ as ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise presses the stop button

Simon Pegg feels ‘bittersweet’ as ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise presses the stop button

Bihar: Nitish Kumar hands over letters of appointment to 315 block horticulture officers

Bihar: Nitish Kumar hands over letters of appointment to 315 block horticulture officers

MP: Several Hatod residents get pucca houses under PM-JANMAN scheme

MP: Several Hatod residents get pucca houses under PM-JANMAN scheme

Indian brands capture 91 pc of domestic smartwatch market

Indian brands capture 91 pc of domestic smartwatch market in Q1: Report

First single 'Let’s Live This Moment' from Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela’s 'Junior' released

First single 'Let’s Live This Moment' from Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela’s 'Junior' released

Varanasi’s pink enamel artisan crafts BrahMos missile replica, orders soar high

Varanasi’s pink enamel artisan crafts BrahMos missile replica, orders soar high

Bangladesh add third T20I in UAE amid uncertainty over Pakistan tour: Report

Bangladesh add third T20I in UAE amid uncertainty over Pakistan tour: Report

Unstable weather grips MP as heatwaves, thunderstorms and cyclonic activities intensify

Unstable weather grips MP as heatwaves, thunderstorms and cyclonic activities intensify