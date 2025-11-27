Anshuman Jha, Devashish Makhija join hands for a crime noir thriller

Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Award-winning filmmaker Devashish Makhija and actor Anshuman Jha have teamed up for a dizzy, high-tension, yet-untitled crime-noir thriller.

Known for working on films such as “Joram”, “Bhonsle” and “Ajji”, Makhija is set to bring audiences a gripping genre piece that pushes the boundaries of genre, character, and moral tension.

Makhija said: “I hope for this film to be the one I will be remembered by when I die. I’ve been following Anshuman’s journey for years. There is a stillness and an intensity in him that is rare and feels right for this film we will make together.”

“The character demands restraint, chaos, fragility and power, and I believe Anshuman can bring all of that, sometimes all at once. I’m looking forward to building this world with him.”

Anshuman’s filmography includes Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Chauranga, Lakadbaggha and No Fathers in Kashmir.

Echoing the sentiment, Anshuman added: “Honestly - I haven't been this excited for a script since LSD. So 15 years in the coming. Devashish is one of the most fearless and original storytellers we have.”

“His cinema is not just watched — it is experienced. To collaborate with him is both a privilege and a challenge - one I’ve been craving for. This script shook me, and that’s always the sign to say yes.”

The film is structured as an Indo–German–French co-production, and the filmmaker and the actor were in Goa closing conversations on the structural gambit of the film. India's First Ray Films will be backing this venture as the Indian Production Company.

Anshuman’s latest release includes his maiden directorial Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.

Shot entirely on a single lens, the film also stars Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Tanmay Dhanania, and Paresh Pahuja in lead roles.

Shot in the UK, the Hitchcockian chamber drama with an edgy, international appeal, as it blends suspense, wit, and biting commentary about identity within the confines of a mysterious evening, was stuck with the Indian censors for over 6 months, as per a statement.

