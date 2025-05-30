May 30, 2025 6:07 PM हिंदी

Anshula Kapoor says 'acting toh mere khoon mai hai' before starting her 'The Traitors' journey

Anshula Kapoor says 'acting toh mere khoon mai hai' before starting her 'The Traitors' journey

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Following the footsteps of brother Arjun Kapoor and half-sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor is all set to make her screen debut with Prime Video's unscripted series, "The Traitors", hosted by Karan Johar.

During the trailer launch event of the show on Friday, the host asked Anshula, "Would you be able to betray someone to get ahead in the game?"

To which she replied, "You called me innocent and calm, I may look innocent and calm, I may look cute even, but acting toh mere khoon mai hai na (acting is in our blood). I am killing with confidence, and a little bit of smile on my face, I think that's my forte."

The Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality series will feature Anshula, along with Apoorva, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Harsh Gujral, Jannat Zubair, Janvi Gaur, Jasmine Bhasin, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chabbra, Nikita Luther, Purav Jha, Raftaar, Raj Kundra, Sahil Salathia, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, and Uorfi Javed.

These 20 participants will compete for the title at the Royal Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. During the course of the show, the ‘innocents,’ will be tasked with finding and eliminating the ‘traitors’ from among them.

Speaking about the show during the trailer launch, host KJo shared, “Characterized by lies, deceit, betrayal, and a whole lot of drama, 'The Traitors' is a show to watch out for! You will see me enjoy myself to the hilt, as I not only orchestrate the gameplay but also get a front-row seat to all the chaos, conflicts, and conspiracies that transpire between the 20 players. The drama gets way too real, and the stakes even more so. While the players enter the palace ready to outsmart, outplay, and outlast everyone else, all their strategies go out the window the moment I choose the traitors from amongst them."

Premiering on June 12, a new episode of "The Traitors" will air every Thursday at 8 pm.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Adani Energy Solutions bags Rs 1,660 crore transmission project in Maharashtra (File Photo courtesy AESL website)

Adani Energy Solutions bags Rs 1,660 crore transmission project in Maharashtra

Justice Varma indicted: 10 eyewitnesses confirmed cash among 55 questioned, say sources

Justice Varma indicted: 10 eyewitnesses confirmed cash among 55 questioned, say sources

Justice Varma probe: Was the question of how the fire started left unanswered?

Justice Varma probe: Was the question of how the fire started left unanswered?

Justice Varma inquiry: Can the presence of cash alone imply guilt? ask sources

Justice Varma inquiry: Can the presence of cash alone imply guilt? ask sources

Nykaa’s Q4 profit drops 28 pc sequentially, total income dips

Nykaa’s Q4 profit drops 28 pc on-quarter, total income dips

Kaveri Kapur's latest release 'Reminisce' was penned by her at 15

Kaveri Kapur's latest release 'Reminisce' was penned by her at 15

Bihar: Karakat locals express joy after PM Modi’s rally, thank him for development push

Bihar: Karakat locals express joy after PM Modi’s rally, thank him for development push

Bengal Warriorz looking forward to Season 12 with new acquisitions from Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Player Auction to be held in Mumbai on May 31 and June 1.

Bengal Warriorz looking forward to Season 12 with new acquisitions from PKL auction

US Defence Secretary Hegseth in Singapore as Shangri-La Dialogue kicks off amid geopolitical tensions

US Defence Secretary Hegseth in Singapore as Shangri-La Dialogue kicks off amid geopolitical tensions

Why Operation Sindoor halted midway: Abu Azmi questions Centre

'Why was Operation Sindoor halted midway': Abu Azmi questions Centre