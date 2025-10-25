October 25, 2025 5:20 PM हिंदी

ANRF, ICMR launches mission to accelerate India’s medical technology innovation

ANRF, ICMR launches mission to accelerate India’s medical technology innovation

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has launched the Mission for Advancement in High-Impact Areas (MAHA)-Medical Technology (MedTech) to boost the country's medical technology ecosystem, said the Ministry of Science and Technology on Saturday.

The initiative, also in partnership with the Gates Foundation, looks to accelerate innovation in the country's medical tech sector and reduce reliance on high-cost imports. It will also help promote equitable access to affordable and high-quality medical technologies.

“The mission will provide funding support to a wide range of entities, including academic and R&D institutions, hospitals, startups, MSMEs, the medtech industry, and collaborations between entities,” the Ministry said.

“With milestone-linked funding of Rs 5-25 crore per project (and up to Rs 50 crore in exceptional cases), the mission will support projects that bring impactful MedTech solutions to market,” it added.

The five-year mission comes with a total outlay of Rs 750 crore in funding. About 50 projects will be funded in five years.

The mission aims to support the development of a broad spectrum of innovative medical devices and in vitro diagnostics, including equipment and key subcomponents, implants, assistive and surgical devices, consumables, and software-based medical solutions.

In addition, the mission urges projects aligned with national health priorities such as tuberculosis, cancer, neonatal care, primary health care, etc., the Ministry said.

Beyond funding, the mission will also provide support through national initiatives such as Patent Mitra (IP protection and technology transfer), MedTech Mitra (regulatory guidance and clearances), a Clinical Trial Network (for clinical validation and evidence generation), as well as mentorship from industry experts.

Participants first need to send concept notes, open till November 7, via the ANRF portal.

The shortlisted concept proposals will then be allowed to submit the full proposals. The window for submission will open in December 2025.

--IANS

rvt/

LATEST NEWS

Shubman Gill hails ‘near-perfect’ win for India after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli shine in the third and final ODI of the series in Sydney on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS Photo

3rd ODI: Gill hails ‘near-perfect’ win for India after Rohit and Kohli shine in Sydney

Alia Bhatt celebrates the birthday of her ‘mama birdie’, Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt celebrates the birthday of her ‘mama birdie’, Soni Razdan

As Trump embarks on Asia tour, world awaits outcome from Xi talks, and if he indeed will meet Kim again

As Trump embarks on Asia tour, world awaits outcome from Xi talks, and if he indeed will meet Kim again

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' maker JD Majethia mourns the loss of Satish Shah: 'My heart breaks'

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' maker JD Majethia mourns the loss of Satish Shah: 'My heart breaks'

Seshasayee Paper Q2 net profit falls 21 pc to Rs 22.4 Crore

Seshasayee Paper Q2 net profit falls 21 pc to Rs 22.4 crore

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma reflect on 168-run partnership in vintage batsmanship after consolation win in the third and final ODI in Sydney on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

3rd ODI: Kohli, Rohit reflect on 168-run partnership in vintage batsmanship after consolation win

Gauahar Khan hits the gym to shed pregnancy weight, saying, “Be your own champion.”

Gauahar Khan hits the gym to shed pregnancy weight, saying, “Be your own champion.”

CJI Gavai meets Bhutan King, reaffirms commitment to strengthening India–Bhutan relations

CJI Gavai meets Bhutan King, reaffirms commitment to strengthening India–Bhutan relations

‘Such arrangements for the first time’: Passengers on special trains on Chhath Puja

‘Such arrangements for the first time’: Passengers on special trains on Chhath Puja

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli turn back the clock as India claim consolation nine-wicket win over Australia in third and final ODI of the bilateral series at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS Photo

3rd ODI: Rohit, Virat turn back the clock as India gets consolation nine-wicket win over Australia (ld)