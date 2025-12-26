Ankur Rathee reveals comfort with Kunal Kemmu made ‘Single Papa’ shoot seamless

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Ankur Rathee opened up about his experience working with Kunal Kemmu on the show “Single Papa.”

In an exclusive quote to IANS, he spoke about their natural camaraderie and the ease with which they brought their scenes to life. Ankur revealed that whether he and Kunal were discussing scenes or spending time on set, their effortless rapport made the entire shooting experience seamless and enjoyable.

Reflecting on the experience, Rathee stated, “Kunal is a brilliant human being and an equally talented actor. Our camaraderie wasn’t something forced; it just clicked. Whether we were discussing a scene or driving through the jungle, there was a level of comfort that made the work feel seamless. He has a great energy that keeps the environment lively.”

The ‘Four More Shots Please’ actor mentioned that their professional ease often led to spontaneous, genuine humor on set, particularly during a wedding scene where Kunal had to physically stop him from leaving for a bathroom break. “During that sequence when my character couldn’t hold his pee, we both had a laughing fit, set off by my line fumble “susi aayi hai”. It’s such an absurd situation: I’m desperately trying to use the washroom and he keeps dragging me away while giving an emotional monologue.”

On a related note, “Single Papa,” produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the Juggernaut Productions banner, premiered on Netflix on December 12, 2025.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Kunal Khemu discussed how fatherhood influenced his character in the series. He shared, “Being a father, I've had the edge. If I wasn't, then I would have to draw from others' experiences and lives and imagine what it would feel like. But here I had my own experiences to draw from. I remembered what it felt like to hold a baby for the first time or like the other things that happen.”

--IANS

ps/