Ankita Lokhande shares nostalgic Navratri video of Sushant Singh Rajput from “Pavitra Rishta”

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) – Actor Ankita Lokhande recently took a trip down memory lane as she shared a throwback video from her television breakthrough show “Pavitra Rishta”.

The clip which instantly struck an emotional chord with fans featured Ankita alongside her co-star and the late Sushant Singh Rajput in what appeared to be a Navratri special episode of the daily soap. The video brought back many memories not just of the beloved on-screen couple Archana and Manav but also of Ankita and Sushant's real-life love story that began on the sets of “Pavitra Rishta”.

The two started dating during the shoot of their show and quickly became one of television’s most admired couples, both on screen and off screen. The relationship lasted for nearly 7 years before they parted ways, a break-up that left fans shocked. Ankita during her Big Boss 17 stint had once openly spoken about how deeply the separation affected her, revealing that it took her almost two and a half years to come out of the breakup drama.

Despite their breakup, Ankita has often recalled Sushant with fondness. She was also seen speaking about him on multiple occasions, often getting emotional while recounting their fond memories. Ankita also shared how Sushant’s sudden death in 2020 had disturbed her to the core.

In her vulnerable moments, Ankita credited her now-husband, businessman Vicky Jain, for being the strongest support system. She expressed that it was he who stood by her like a rock and helped her navigate through the darkest phase of life when Sushant passed away. Fans of Pavitra Rishta continue to remember the magnetic chemistry Ankita and Sushant shared on screen as Archana and Manav.

Their pairing was not only a massive hit in the serial but also translated into real life, making them one of television's most celebrated couples. Their breakup left their fans in a state of extreme shock, marking the end of an era both on screen and off screen.

With this nostalgic throwback, Ankita Lokhande has once again reminded fans of the timeless charm of "Pavitra Rishta" and the love story of Archana and Manav that became a significant chapter in her as well as her fans' lives.

–IANS

rd/

