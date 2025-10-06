Ankita Lokhande dons saree from Pavitra Rishta highlight episode, promises to gift it to fans

Mumbai Oct 6 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande, who rose to fame with her portrayal of Arshan and Pavitra Rishta, has once again stirred nostalgia among her fans.

In her latest vlog, Ankita was seen donning the same striking red saree that she had worn during one of the highlight episodes of Pavitra Rishta. The saree, with its delicate detailing and classic drape, instantly reminded viewers of her most loved character. In the video, Ankita asked her fans to guess which exact episode she had worn the saree in, promising to gift it to the fan who gets the answer right.

The actress looked radiant as ever, pairing the saree with a subtle blouse and minimal accessories, letting the iconic outfit take centre stage. Pavitra Rishta, produced by Ekta Kapoor, first went on air in June 2009 and ran successfully for five years. Ankita was a part of the show throughout its run, becoming a household name for her role as Archana.

The show's star cast also included Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Manav; Hiten Tejwani, Asha Negi, Hrithik Dhanjani, Priya Marathi, Prarthana Bhere, Savita Prabhune, and Usha Nadkarni, among others. Ankita and Sushant's on-screen pairing as Archana and Manav was immensely popular, earning them a loyal fanbase.

In her vlog, Ankita also gave glimpses of her Dussehra celebrations, showing the festive spread of vada pav and mirchi pakodas for her breakfast. She offered viewers a sneak peek into her in-house office cabin, proudly flaunting a humongous wall adorned with her numerous awards and achievements.

Ankita has often expressed her gratitude to Pavitra Rishta, its director, producer Ekta Kapoor, and the television platform for giving her the recognition and fame she enjoys today.

After her marriage to businessman Vicky Jain, Ankita, along with him, participated in Bigg Boss Season 17, where their relationship was put through a test, but the couple sailed through it smoothly.

