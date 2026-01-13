January 13, 2026 7:37 PM हिंदी

Ankit Batra voices Nupur Sanon, Stebin Bin's unique ‘musical pheras’

Ankit Batra voices Nupur Sanon, Stebin Bin's unique ‘musical pheras’

Mumbai Jan 13 (IANS) Acclaimed spiritual vocalist Ankit Batra, best known for his soul-stirring rendition of the Achyutam Keshavam bhajan, was the official voice conducting Nupur Sanon and Stebin Bin’s “Musical Pheras.”

In a departure from traditional silent rituals, the newly wedded Nupur and Stebin opted for a "Vedic Musical Ceremony,” a rising trend among young couples and celebrities who seek a deeper spiritual connection during their nuptials.

Ankit Batra, who has previously performed for top-tier weddings including those of other Bollywood elites, such as Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha, curated a specific set of Vedic mantras and explanations sung live as the couple took their rounds around the holy fire.

Witnesses at the wedding described the atmosphere as "divine,” with several guests, including the bride’s sister Kriti Sanon, visibly moved by Batra’s rendition of the vows.

"Music is the closest path to the divine," said Ankit Batra. "Nupur and Stebin didn't just want a wedding; they wanted a spiritual union. When I sang the explanation of the final Phera, which promises lifelong friendship, the emotion in the mandap was palpable. It is an honor to be the voice that binds two souls together,” he added.

Talking about Nupur Sanon and Stebin Bin's wedding, the two got married on the 11th of January, this year. Pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies went viral over social media.

The couple opted for a catholic wedding as well as a traditional Hindu wedding in Udaipur.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Four Pakistani-origin USA cricketers denied visa to travel to India for next month's Men's T20 World Cup.

Men's T20 World Cup: Four Pakistani-origin US cricketers denied visa to travel to India: Report

Mumbai Indians elect to bowl as Ayushi Soni debuts for Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians elect to bowl as Ayushi Soni debuts for Gujarat Giants

Mohan G Kshatriyan's 'Draupathi 2' release postponed to January 23 (Photo Credit: Mohan G Kshatriyan/X)

Mohan G Kshatriyan's 'Draupathi 2' release postponed to January 23

‘You have to keep yourself ready’, KL Rahul gives life lesson to budding cricketers in Vadodara. Photo credit: IANS

‘You have to keep yourself ready’, KL Rahul gives life lesson to budding cricketers

Mithun Chakraborty credits music for playing a powerful role in his journey

Mithun Chakraborty credits music for playing a powerful role in his journey

Gujarat: Vapi roads get a facelift with mastic asphalt technology, locals happy

Gujarat: Vapi roads get a facelift with mastic asphalt technology, locals happy

AESL bags Rs 18,000 crore HVDC project in Q3, expands transmission network

Adani Energy Solutions bags Rs 18,000 crore project in Q3 FY26, expands transmission network

'Truth must be decided in court, not on TV' says Gaurav Bidhuri on Mary Kom–Onler row

'Truth must be decided in court, not on TV': Gaurav Bidhuri on Mary Kom–Onler row

Priya Bhavani Shankar-starrer 'Hotspot 2 Much' to release on January 23 (Photo Credit: KJB Talkies/Instagram)

Priya Bhavani Shankar-starrer 'Hotspot 2 Much' to release on January 23

International Kite Festival: Kite flyers from across the globe mesmerise audience in Vadodara

International Kite Festival: Kite flyers from across the globe mesmerise audience in Vadodara