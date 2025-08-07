Aniruddhacharya Maharaj clarifies controversial remarks, says 'media showed only half the story’

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Aniruddhacharya Maharaj, who recently sparked controversy over his comments on women's attire and the age of marriage, has issued a clarification.

Speaking to IANS in Mathura, he alleged that his statement was misrepresented and only partially shown, leading to public outrage.

Aniruddhacharya expressed strong displeasure with the media, accusing them of broadcasting an incomplete and distorted version of his comments.

“I made my statement equally for both boys and girls, but the media only highlighted the part related to girls, which caused misunderstanding,” he said.

He further explained that expressions like “mooh maarna” (loosely translated as “loose character”) were taken from rural dialects and were not meant to insult anyone.

“In villages, people speak very directly. When someone, man or woman, has multiple relationships, it is commonly referred to as ‘char jagah mooh maarna’ (being unfaithful). This wasn’t meant to target any gender specifically,” he added.

Addressing the outrage on social media, Aniruddhacharya defended his views, saying there is nothing wrong with advising today’s youth to be disciplined and virtuous.

“If we teach our daughters and sons to be loyal and maintain character, how is that the wrong direction? Should we then promote characterlessness?” he asked.

“Whether a girl or a boy, both should be virtuous. What do parents teach their children? Sons should avoid theft and bad company. We have also taught the same, that sons should not look at other women, and daughters should not look at other men. Be happy with your own wife and husband...,” he said. “My goal is to spread awareness in society, not to hurt anyone’s sentiments,” he added.

His clarification comes days after his comments that "girls used to get married at 14 and blended into families, but now 25-year-olds come after ‘roaming around with multiple men..” sparked outrage among women's rights organisations and activists.

