May 13, 2026 8:23 PM हिंदी

Anil Kapoor says 'my ram on screen is always a feeling' ahead of 'The Great Grand Superhero' release

Anil Kapoor says 'my ram on screen is always a feeling' ahead of 'The Great Grand Superhero' release

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) As veteran actor Jackie Shroff is all set to grace the screen yet again with his forthcoming drama "The Great Grand Superhero", his friend, actor Anil Kapoor, turned cheerleader on social media.

The 'Animal' actor took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and reshared the trailer of the much-anticipated drama.

Expressing his excitement about buddy Jackie's next, Anil penned on the photo-sharing app, "This one’s special. Jackie bhai, my ram on screen is always a feeling, and this time, with these little superheroes, it’s something else entirely. 29th May, don’t miss it (sic)."

It must be noted that Anil and Jackie enjoy a long personal and professional association. These two prominent members from Bollywood are known to have shared screen space in movies as such as "Ram Lakhan" (1989), "Karma" (1986), "Kabhi Na Kabhi" (1998), "Parinda" (1989), "Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja" (1993), "1942: A Love Story" (1994), "Trimurti" (1995), "Kala Bazaar" (1989), and "Shootout at Wadala" (2013).

Back in December last year, Anil cherished 41 years of friendship with Jackie with a heartfelt post that read, "On and off sets, ours was a friendship that grew in strength, quietly but surely. What was once a healthy rivalry, gently faded into the deepest respect and love for each other."

Shifting our focus back to "The Great Grand Superhero", the project has been made under the direction of National Award-winner Manish Saini.

The movie enjoys an ensemble cast with Prateik, Smita Patil, Bhagyashree Dasani, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge, and Kumar Saurabh in pivotal roles, along with others.

If the recently released preview is any hint, the film talks about a world where a child's imagination takes the grandfather-grandson relationship to another level, with a unique thrill of aliens.

Backed by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, "The Great Grand Superhero" is expected to reach the cinema lovers on 29th May this year.

--IANS

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