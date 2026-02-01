Anil Kapoor says 'Grateful for you in every janam' as he wishes Jackie Shroff on his birthday

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor penned a lovely birthday wish for Jackie Shroff as he turned a year older on Sunday.

Anil shared that he is grateful for his 'Jaggu' dada in every lifetime.

Posting a photo collage of some of his throwback pictures with Jackie on social media, Anil penned, "Some bonds go beyond one lifetime….Grateful for you in every janam, Jaggu Da. Happy Birthday, Ram @bindasbhidu (sic)."

During their tenure, Anil and Jackie have collaborated on various projects such as "Andar Baahar" (1984), "Ram Lakhan" (1989), "Karma" (1986), "Kabhi Na Kabhi" (1998), "Parinda" (1989), "Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja" (1993), "1942: A Love Story" (1994), "Trimurti" (1995), "Kala Bazaar" (1989), Lajja (1998)and "Shootout at Wadala" (2013).

Aside from their professional association, Anil and Jackie also enjoy a strong friendship.

As their movie "Andar Baahar" completed another year of release in December, Anil shared how the film laid the foundation of their friendship, which continues to grow over time even after four decades.

Anil revealed that their relationship commenced as a healthy rivalry and gradually turned into a bond of unconditional love and respect.

He uploaded a couple of rare photos from "Andar Baahar" on social media, along with a note that read, "On and off sets, ours was a friendship that grew in strength, quietly but surely. What was once a healthy rivalry, gently faded into the deepest respect and love for each other...#41yearsofAndarBaahar and a friendship I'll cherish forever."

On the professional front, Anil will be seen leading Suresh Triveni's "Subedaar". Backed by Vikram Malhotra and Anil Kapoor, the drama shares the tale of Arjun Singh, a former soldier navigating through the complexities of civilian life. He is also trying to heal his relationship with his daughter Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan).

He will also be a part of Alia Bhatt's "Alpha".

