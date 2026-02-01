February 01, 2026 2:20 PM हिंदी

Anil Kapoor says 'Grateful for you in every janam' as he wishes Jackie Shroff on his birthday

Anil Kapoor says 'Grateful for you in every janam' as he wishes Jackie Shroff on his birthday

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor penned a lovely birthday wish for Jackie Shroff as he turned a year older on Sunday.

Anil shared that he is grateful for his 'Jaggu' dada in every lifetime.

Posting a photo collage of some of his throwback pictures with Jackie on social media, Anil penned, "Some bonds go beyond one lifetime….Grateful for you in every janam, Jaggu Da. Happy Birthday, Ram @bindasbhidu (sic)."

During their tenure, Anil and Jackie have collaborated on various projects such as "Andar Baahar" (1984), "Ram Lakhan" (1989), "Karma" (1986), "Kabhi Na Kabhi" (1998), "Parinda" (1989), "Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja" (1993), "1942: A Love Story" (1994), "Trimurti" (1995), "Kala Bazaar" (1989), Lajja (1998)and "Shootout at Wadala" (2013).

Aside from their professional association, Anil and Jackie also enjoy a strong friendship.

As their movie "Andar Baahar" completed another year of release in December, Anil shared how the film laid the foundation of their friendship, which continues to grow over time even after four decades.

Anil revealed that their relationship commenced as a healthy rivalry and gradually turned into a bond of unconditional love and respect.

He uploaded a couple of rare photos from "Andar Baahar" on social media, along with a note that read, "On and off sets, ours was a friendship that grew in strength, quietly but surely. What was once a healthy rivalry, gently faded into the deepest respect and love for each other...#41yearsofAndarBaahar and a friendship I'll cherish forever."

On the professional front, Anil will be seen leading Suresh Triveni's "Subedaar". Backed by Vikram Malhotra and Anil Kapoor, the drama shares the tale of Arjun Singh, a former soldier navigating through the complexities of civilian life. He is also trying to heal his relationship with his daughter Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan).

He will also be a part of Alia Bhatt's "Alpha".

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

India charts rare earth corridors to break China’s grip on critical minerals

India charts rare earth corridors to break China’s grip on critical minerals

Mahindra's overall auto sales touch 1,04,309 units in Jan, up by 24 pc

Mahindra's overall auto sales touch 1,04,309 units in Jan, up by 24 pc

Tata Motors posts January sales at 71,066 units, up by 47.1 pc

Tata Motors posts January sales at 71,066 units, up by 47.1 pc

Shanaya Kapoor spends her Saturday night listening to ‘Jee Liya’ on loop

Shanaya Kapoor spends her Saturday night listening to ‘Jee Liya’ on loop

Revision on price bands of precious metals ETFs only for today: BSE

Revision on price bands of precious metals ETFs only for today: BSE

Hitesh Gulia, Sachin Siwach and Lovlina Borgohain headline India’s strong 33-member squad for BOXAM Elite International 2026 to be held in La Nucia, Alicante, Spain. Photo credit: BFI

BOXAM Elite 2026: Hitesh, Sachin, and Lovlina headline India’s strong 33-member squad

Bangladesh: BNP election office vandalised in Dinajpur amid campaign tensions

Bangladesh: BNP election office vandalised in Dinajpur amid campaign tensions

Baloch people, exiled leaders back BLA’s ‘Operation Herof 2.0’ against Pak forces

Baloch people, exiled leaders back BLA’s ‘Operation Herof 2.0’ against Pak forces

Yuvan Shankar Raja meets Ajith at Dubai Autodrome; fans thrilled! (Photo Credit:Ajith Kumar Racing/X)

Yuvan Shankar Raja meets Ajith at Dubai Autodrome; fans thrilled!

‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ turns seven, Sonam Kapoor celebrates love without labels

‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ turns seven, Sonam Kapoor celebrates love without labels