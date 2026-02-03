Anil Kapoor flaunts all greys, Riteish Deshmukh says ‘mind blowing’

Mumbai, February 3 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has raised the bar once again by showcasing his all-grey look, exuding effortless style and charm.

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself. In the image, Anil looks stylish as he flaunts silver-gray hair styled neatly and a matching mustache, giving him a sophisticated and mature appearance.

“The day doesn’t know what’s coming,” he wrote as the caption.

Anil’s new look caught the eyes of actor Riteish Deshmukh, who took to the comment section and heaped praise on his new look.

“Mind blowing!!!! How good are you looking,” Riteish wrote as the caption.

Anil Kapoor did not disclose the reason behind his new look.

On the acting front, Anil was last seen in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe anda sequel to the 2019 film War. The film stars Hrithik Roshan. Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.

It follows Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent, who, after going rogue, becomes a major threat to national security, and a special units officer, Vikram Chelapathi, is assigned to neutralize him.

He will next be seen in Subedaar, which is set in the heartlands of India. Subedaar follows Arjun Singh, a former soldier navigating the complexities of civilian life, haunted by his past and a fractured relationship with his daughter.

As he faces personal and societal challenges, he must mend his strained relationship with his daughter, Shyama (played by Radhikka Madan), while battling his inner struggles.

The film is set against a backdrop of honor, sacrifice, and resilience. The film promises a stirring portrayal of a man caught between the call of the nation and the pull of his own heart.

Anil also has ‘Alpha’ in his alley, which, again, is part of the YRF spy universe like ‘War 2’. In ‘Alpha’, he will be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt and actress Sharvari of ‘Munjya’ fame. ‘Alpha’ marks the first female-led action film from the spy universe.

