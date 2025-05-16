May 16, 2025 5:12 PM हिंदी

Anil Kapoor addresses differences in the nation over ‘Operation Sindoor’

Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has expressed pride in India's unity and resilience, emphasizing that despite internal differences, the nation stands together in support of its armed forces.

Anil took to his Instagram stories, where he honoured the Indian military's bravery and asserts that India responds strongly to any threat.

He wrote: “What needed to be done-was done. Which family does not have differences within their members, but when it comes to the nation, we stand as one. Always have, always will.

“Grateful to our armed forces for standing tall and striking back with valor. India doesn't forget. India doesn't forgive. Jai Hind....Jai Hind ki Sena!”

Operation Sindoor is the code name for the precise and strategic retaliatory strikes carried out by Indian armed forces on May 7, targeting nine key terror installations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In other news, on May 2, Anil’s mother Nirmal Kapoor passed away at the age of 90. She passed away at the age of 90 due to age-related issues. Nirmal breathed her last at 5.45 pm at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Facing trouble with her health, Nirmal had been admitted to the hospital many times in the recent past.

She is survived by three sons- Boney, Anil, and Sanjay, and daughter Reena Marwah. She was the wife of a well-known film producer Surinder Kapoor. While Boney is also a filmmaker, Anil and Sanjay are actors.

Nirmal Kapoor’s grandchildren include Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah. Not just that, the founder of AAFT in NOIDA, Sandeep Marwah is her son-in-law.

Nirmal turned 90 in September 2024, and Anil marked the occasion by penning a special social media post for his mother.

He dropped a couple of pictures with his mom on Instagram, and wrote, “90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day. Blessed to be your child. Happy birthday, Mummy!"

--IANS

dc/

