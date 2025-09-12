Ananya Panday’s Maldives vacay looks exotic and calming

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is living the best phase of her life.

The actress recently had a gala time in the Maldives and has been sharing an umpteen number of photos straight from her exotic holiday. She recently shared a few pictures of herself posing against the dawn sky, with hues of shades of blue. In another picture, Ananya was seen posing cutely with a bicycle.

Recently, Panday shared a video of herself indulging in her favourite delicacy while on the trip. She was seen shooting the video of a variety of croissants and puffs at a fine bakery in Maldives. She also gave a glimpse of her lavish villa at the exotic location. Ananya seems to have gone to the Maldives to unwind herself and gear up for her upcoming professional commitments. Talking about her professional career, Ananya is all set for her upcoming films “Chand Mera Dil” starring Lakshya Lalwani and ‘Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri’ opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Recently, Ananya Panday's OTT show “Call Me Bae” clocked 1 year, and the actress shared a compilation video from the show on a social media account to celebrate its one year. She penned a note expressing her excitement for her forthcoming season of the show. "1 year to CALL ME BAE, and I'm ever grateful for all the love we still get and all the questions on when we're doing season 2, which is going to be super soon. Can't wait to get back with the best team and step into Bae's heels again. She's honestly the best girl," she wrote. Expressing gratitude, Ananya wrote, "I am beyond grateful!!! #CallMeBae is trending globally at #6 and in the top 10 in so many nations. I’m truly touched by all the love directed towards Bae and the entire cast. The way fans are emulating Bae’s style and recreating her looks and lines is heartwarming."

She added, "The #Behencode videos are absolutely adorable!! Keep them coming, along with all the lovely renditions of our songs – you all amaze me. I appreciate all the reviews and the little details everyone has picked up on, with fans already asking for season 2! Thank you, thank you, thank you – it’s only been a week since the launch, and I couldn’t be more thankful."

–IANS

rd/