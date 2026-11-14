November 14, 2026 7:44 PM हिंदी

Ananya Panday video calls Kartik Aaryan on 'Koffee with Karan', netizens go 'aww'

Ananya Panday video calls Kartik Aaryan on 'Koffee with Karan', netizens go 'aww'

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) The latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan' season 9 will have two Ananyas- Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla as guests.

Raising the excitement, host Karan Johar shared the promo of the forthcoming episode on Saturday, in which both the ladies seemed to be having a gala time, creating some fond memories.

However, one particular moment that caught everyone's attention was when both the Ananya's were asked to call someone.

For those who do not know, as part of the phone call segment of the show, host Karan asks this guest to call their celebrity friends to pick up and say, ‘Hey Karan, it’s me!'. Whoever gets more people to say it wins.

During the episode, Ananya tried calling Aditya Roy Kapur, and Ishaan Khatter, but it was Kartik Aaryan who picked up her call, that to video call.

This prompted Ananya Birla to point out that the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress is calling all her exes one by one, leaving KJo laughing.

Many netizens also expressed their excitement over Ananya doing a video call to her ex in the comment section. The post saw several remarks such as, "Annie called Kartik!! Omgggg (sic)", "what Kartik on video call", and "Ananya calling kartik aww".

Going by the reports, Ananya was initially in a relationship with Ishaan Khatter, but they eventually ended up parting ways. In 2022, Ishaan himself confirmed his breakup with the 'CTRL' actress on 'Koffee With Karan'.

After Ishaan, Ananya was reported to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur for almost two years. While the couple never openly talked about their relationship, some pictures from their vacations together circulated on social media.

Most recently, Ananya was believed to be romantically involved with her 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' co-star Kartik Aaryan.

It must be noted that Ananya and Kartik have also worked together in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'.

--IANS

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