January 18, 2026 3:16 PM हिंदी

Amway India's loss widens to Rs 74.25 crore in FY25

Amway India's loss widens to Rs 74.25 crore in FY25

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Amway India’s losses widened further in FY25 as it reported a total loss of Rs 74.25 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, compared with a loss of Rs 53.38 crore in the previous financial year.

Its revenue from operations fell 10.56 per cent to Rs 1,148.16 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,283.75 crore in FY24, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company’s total income, which includes other income, declined 9.2 per cent to Rs 1,174.85 crore during the year.

Despite the fall in revenue, the company managed to cut several costs during the year. Its spending on advertising and sales promotion dropped sharply by 40.6 per cent to Rs 36.20 crore in FY25.

The royalty paid to its US-based parent company was also reduced by 15.7 per cent to Rs 55.43 crore, compared with Rs 65.74 crore in the previous financial year.

Payments made to Amway India’s sole selling agents declined marginally by 2.73 per cent to Rs 366.91 crore in FY25, from Rs 377.22 crore a year earlier.

Overall, the company’s total expenses came down 7.3 per cent to Rs 1,249.10 crore during the year, according to the financial data.

Amway India is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alticor Global Holdings Inc, headquartered in Ada, Michigan, and is one of the world’s largest direct selling companies. The Indian arm remains an unlisted entity.

Segment-wise, the company saw a decline across all major categories. Revenue from its largest segment, nutrition and wellness, fell 10 per cent to Rs 703.58 crore in FY25.

The personal care segment, the second largest, saw a sharper decline of 13.6 per cent, with revenue at Rs 189.22 crore, as per it’s financial data.

Revenue from home care products slipped 2.65 per cent to Rs 120.29 crore, while the beauty segment reported a 12 per cent fall to Rs 96.59 crore during the financial year.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

WPL 2026: Gautami targets statement performances for RCB after whirlwind journey

WPL 2026: Gautami targets statement performances for RCB after whirlwind journey

Australian Open: Zeynep beats 11th seed Ekaterina to reach second round (Credit: X/Zeynep Sonmez)

Australian Open: Zeynep beats 11th seed Ekaterina to reach second round

‘Want to go out to an ICC event and win that’: Prasidh Krishna on long-term goal with Team India

‘Want to go out to an ICC event and win that’: Prasidh Krishna on long-term goal with Team India

Men's HIL: 'The focus is on consistency,' say Burns and Hendrickx after Kalinga Lancers qualify for playoffs

Men's HIL: 'The focus is on consistency,' say Burns and Hendrickx after Kalinga Lancers qualify for playoffs

Rashmika Mandanna bombarded with letters & gifts during her visit to Japan

Rashmika Mandanna bombarded with letters & gifts during her visit to Japan

WPL 2026: RCB’s Prathyoosha Kumar ready to embrace playing for intent over survival (Credits: Prathyoosha Kumar/Instagram)

WPL 2026: RCB’s Prathyoosha Kumar ready to embrace playing for intent over survival

EAM Jaishankar, US Senator Steve Daines discuss bilateral ties

EAM Jaishankar, US Senator Steve Daines discuss bilateral ties

West Bengal Governor arrives in Hooghly ahead of PM Modi’s Singur rally

West Bengal Governor arrives in Hooghly ahead of PM Modi’s Singur rally

Pakistan: 103 people died from mosquito-borne diseases in Sindh in 2025

Pakistan: 103 people died from mosquito-borne diseases in Sindh province, last year

Zayed Khan says 'you will always be my little boy' as son Zidaan turns 18

Zayed Khan says 'you will always be my little boy' as son Zidaan turns 18