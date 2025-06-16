Amitabh Bachchan gives a sweet shout-out to his son Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, on Monday, took to social media to express his pride and admiration for his son Abhishek Bachchan, who is making headlines for introducing a new sport to India.

The legendary actor lauded Abhishek’s efforts in promoting rugby and called the achievement “momentous.” Taking to his Instagram handle, the proud father shared a video featuring Abhishek from the launch event. In the clip, the Dhoom actor could be heard saying, “I'm extremely excited. It's a momentous occasion in Indian sport and Indian rugby. You know, GMR Pro Rugby League starting today. We're all here for the opening. It's very exciting. 30 of the best players in the world, 30 of India's best players. It's going to be a memorable, memorable night.”

Sharing the video, Big B wrote in the caption, “so good Abhishek for introducing a sport for India .. momentous .. and you are soo good love you. @bachchan #Rugby #Sports #Trending #Bollywood #Bachchan.”

Abhishek Bachchan, known for his deep involvement in sports, has extended his support towards popularising lesser-followed sports in India. His latest venture into rugby is being seen as a promising step towards diversifying the Indian sports landscape.

The first-ever edition of the GMR Rugby Premier League (GMR RPL) kicks off on June 15, 2025, in Mumbai. The tournament will showcase the high-energy Rugby Sevens format, structured into four quarters of four minutes each. A total of six franchise teams will participate, featuring a dynamic blend of Indian talent and international players.

To note, Amitabh Bachchan has always been a strong pillar of support for his son, Abhishek. Just a few days ago, the 82-year-old actor showed his encouragement by expressing his excitement for Abhishek’s comedy entertainer, “Housefull 5.” The Sholay actor had shared his reaction on Instagram after watching some entertaining behind-the-scenes moments from the song "Laal Pari."

Sharing a funny BTS clip featuring Junior Bachchan, the megastar wrote, “hahahaha ... what a fun fun fun .. !!”

“Housefull 5” was released in theatres on June 6.

--IANS

ps/