HM Shah to launch key development projects across Gujarat today

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Gujarat, where he is participating in a series of programmes focussed on development, education, and cooperative growth. On the second day of his visit, HM Shah is scheduled to attend multiple events across Godhra and Ahmedabad, launching key development projects on Saturday.

HM Shah will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects at Shri Govind Guru University in Vinzol, Godhra. The event, to be held at 11:00 A.M. at the university campus, will showcase the government’s ongoing efforts to boost higher education and academic infrastructure in tribal regions of the state.

Later in the afternoon, HM Shah will inaugurate a newly-constructed cooperative complex developed by Adroda Mandali Co-operative Limited under the Model Cooperative Village initiative. The event will be held in Adroda, Ahmedabad at 1:45 P.M., emphasising the importance of empowering rural communities through the cooperative sector.

Continuing his day-long engagements, the Union Minister will inaugurate a newly-built primary school in Juwal, Sanand at 2:30 P.M., followed by the inauguration of the Fangdi Panchayat Bhawan at 3:00 P.M. in Fangdi, Ahmedabad.

Both initiatives are part of efforts to strengthen rural infrastructure and access to quality education and local governance facilities.

He will then participate in a tree plantation drive at the newly-constructed Oxygen Park developed by Sanand GIDC Colony at 3:30 P.M. Shortly thereafter, he will hold discussions with industrialists of the Sanand GIDC at 3:45 P.M. to explore strategies for transforming the industrial area into a green and smart colony.

Earlier on Friday, HM Shah visited the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) Centre in Gandhinagar, where he reviewed its operations and offered key suggestions to enhance its digital outreach and effectiveness.

His visit underscores the government’s focus on sustainable development and digital advancement in education and industry.

