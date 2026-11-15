Amit Sadh shares how hosting ‘Kal Ke Krorepati – Shubh Labh’ helped him understand startup founders' struggles

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh has drawn parallels between the challenges faced by startup founders and those in the film industry.

He said both worlds involve years of hard work, uncertainty, and the possibility of both success and failure. The actor, who is set to host and mentor the business reality show 'Kal Ke Krorepati – Shubh Labh,' shared his experience of interacting with entrepreneurs, investors, and startup founders during the show. Talking about his association with the project, Amit told IANS that he was approached by Pranav, who wanted him to bring his personal principles and values to the show rather than simply take on the role of a host.

He said, “I think my experience was very good, because with the startups, the investors, and the founders, I got to feel their life stories, their struggles, and their challenges firsthand. And I also felt the life of the film industry, the life of the startups, because there is a lot of hit and miss. There is a film that makes you stand up, and there is another that breaks you down.”

Drawing a comparison between the two industries, Amit said he could relate to the efforts startup founders put into presenting their ideas, as their pitches reflected years of dedication and hard work.

“So when I saw the startups, I also felt that this is their life. How they present their presentation, their years of hard work. So, it was a very good experience for me,” he added.

The ‘Kai Po Che’ actor also expressed confidence that the show would strike a chord with audiences across the country, including families, entrepreneurs, startups, and investors. He said Indian viewers connect deeply with emotions and inspiring success stories, and the show brings these elements together.

Speaking about what he hopes to bring to the program, Amit said he was keen to remain true to his personality and the values of respect and dignity that he has followed throughout his career.

'Kal Ke Krorepati – Shubh Labh' focuses on startups, entrepreneurs, and investors, offering a platform to showcase business ideas and the journeys behind them.

--IANS

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