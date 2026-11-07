Amish Shah urges curbs on Trump’s Iran war powers

Washington, Nov 7 (IANS) Indian-American congressman-elect Amish Shah on Friday called for Congress to reclaim authority over the war with Iran, promising scrutiny of President Donald Trump’s administration as he prepares to enter the US House.

“We’ve got to take the authority away from the president on this because Congress has the responsibility to declare war,” Shah told AZFamily’s Good Morning Arizona programme.

The Democrat, an emergency room physician and former Arizona legislator, defeated Republican Jay Feely in Arizona’s 1st Congressional District. He will succeed Republican David Schweikert in the Scottsdale-area seat.

Shah said he wanted Defence Department officials to provide a comprehensive plan and options for ending the war. He praised the military’s performance but criticised the administration’s handling of the conflict, according to the station’s account of the interview.

He acknowledged that ending the war would be difficult, while arguing that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would help bring down petrol prices.

His remarks linked congressional oversight to the financial pressures he said voters had raised throughout the campaign, including groceries, fuel, housing and health insurance.

Shah said lawmakers needed to focus on household costs and examine policies he believed had made those pressures worse. He placed cooperation across party lines alongside oversight among his priorities for Washington.

The congressman-elect has begun transition discussions with Schweikert. In a Friday post on X, Shah said they had met the previous day to ensure a smooth handover. He thanked the outgoing lawmaker for his service and said his office would be ready from its first day.

In a separate post, Shah identified lowering costs, protecting healthcare and safeguarding Arizona’s water as priorities. He pledged to listen to constituents and work across the aisle.

During the television interview, Shah said he planned to build relationships with lawmakers from both parties, drawing on his experience in the Arizona legislature, where he approached colleagues individually to find common ground.

His victory came after a costly campaign. Cronkite News, the news organisation of Arizona State University’s journalism school, reported that super PACs spent $16.2 million to help elect Feely, citing Federal Election Commission filings. On the Democratic side, House Majority PAC spent $6.4 million on Shah’s effort.

In his victory statement, Shah pledged to represent the entire district, including those who had voted against him. He identified expanding healthcare coverage, addressing water shortages and growing the economy as priorities alongside affordability.

Shah previously served in the Arizona House and contested the congressional seat in 2024, narrowly losing to Schweikert. Feely, his Republican opponent this year, is a former professional football player.

Schweikert vacated the seat to run for Arizona governor, creating an open contest. Shah is expected to take office when the new Congress convenes in January.

--IANS

lkj/rs