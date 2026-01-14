Amid ongoing dog feeder controversy, Smriti Irani shares pic of receiving ‘unconditional love’ from her pets

Mumbai Jan 13 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has shared an adorable picture of herself with her canine friends.

The actress sharing the picture on her social media account, mentioned that she had returned home to wagging tails and unconditional love.

In the picture, Smriti is seen warmly hugging her pet dogs and is all smiles as the dogs cuddle up to her. The picture exudes pure love and warmth vibes.

Smriti wrote, “When you come home to wagging tails and unconditional love.”

This picture comes amid the entire Supreme Court Vs dog lover fiasco.

For the uninitiated, the Supreme Court has issued a statement criticising individuals and groups who feed stray dogs in public areas, asking them as to why don’t they feed them at home or take responsibility for them personally instead of leaving them on busy streets where they can bite or scare people.

The Court further also made it clear that harassment of women dog feeders must be dealt with under criminal law, underscoring that while feeding in undesignated spaces is a problem for public safety, harassment of feeders is not acceptable.

The Court has suggested that those who want to feed stray dogs should take them into their own homes and provide care.

Talking about Smriti, the actress has earlier too shared pictures with her canine friends and expressed love for them.

On the professional front, Smriti, apart from her political venture, has also returned to the acting medium with the reprise version of her year 2000 iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

She essays the character of Tulsi in the show. Currently, as per reports, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has been topping charts on the TRP list.

She is paired opposite actor Amar Upadhyay who essays the character of Mihir.

