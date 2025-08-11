August 11, 2025 11:05 PM हिंदी

Ameesha Patel thanks audience for all the 'love & support' as Gadar 2 clocks 2 years

Ameesha Patel thanks audience for all the 'love & support' as Gadar 2 clocks 2 years

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actress Ameesha Patel aka Sakeena showed her gratitude to the audience for showering tremendous love and support to her action drama, "Gadar 2" and turning it into a box office tsunami.

As the movie clocked 2 years of release, she treated her InstaFam with some precious moments from the drama, and wrote: "Celebrating 2 years today of India’s BIGGEST n ONLY ORGANIC BLOCKBUSTER!! Thank u all for ur tremendous love n support in creating a TSUNAMI at the box office."

Additionally, Sunny Deol, who essays the role of Tara Singh in the much-appreciated sequel, also marked the milestone with a special post.

He dropped a video of some of the movie's promotional activities on social media.

The clip commenced with one of the scenes from "Gadar 2" featuring Sunny Deol, followed by the audience cheering for him. The video further showed Sunny interacting with fans.

"Two years have passed, yet the affection feels as fresh as ever. Every tear you shed, every cheer you gave, every #HindustanZindabad you yelled, remains in my heart. Tara Singh is not merely a character; he embodies your feelings. Thank you for embracing #Gadar2 in your hearts. #Grateful," Sunny penned on the photo-sharing app.

Made under the direction of Anil Sharma, "Gadar 2" has been set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The movie revolves around Tara Singh, who comes to Pakistan once again in order to rescue his imprisoned son. Along with Ameesha and Sunny, the core cast of the drama further includes Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur.

Given that both the instalments of the 'Gadar' franchise have managed to perform exceedingly well at the box office, the anticipation for 'Gadar 3' is understandable.

Earlier this year, director Anil Sharma confirmed the development of "Gadar 3" during a media interaction. The filmmaker said, “Yes, we will do Gadar 3. We are working on the script right now."

However, any more details regarding the sequel are under wraps for now.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

An era of Seva ascends to Heavens: PM Modi with Kalaben Patel in frame captures nation’s sentiment

An era of Seva ascends to Heavens: PM Modi with Kalaben Patel in frame captures nation’s sentiment

First look of Gouri Kishan, Aditya Madhavan's medical crime thriller 'Others' released (Photo Credit: PR)

First look of Gouri Kishan, Aditya Madhavan's medical crime thriller 'Others' released

In retaliation for ‘Op Sindoor’, Pakistan halted newspapers to Indian High Commission: Sources

In retaliation for ‘Op Sindoor’, Pakistan halted newspapers to Indian High Commission: Sources

Aadhaar face authentication doubles to 200 crore transactions in just 6 months

Aadhaar face authentication doubles to 200 crore transactions in just 6 months

Soni Razdan meets Dalai Lama, says 'Some experiences don’t need words'

Soni Razdan meets Dalai Lama, says 'Some experiences don’t need words'

This looks killer, says Arjun Das as makers of Balti release Shanthanu Baghyaraj's first look as Kumar from the film! (Photo Credit: Arjun Das X)

This looks killer, says Arjun Das as makers of Balti release Shanthanu Baghyaraj's first look as Kumar from the film!

General Upendra Dwivedi briefs Australian Army chief on Operation Sindoor

General Upendra Dwivedi briefs Australian Army chief on Operation Sindoor

Pakistan-China defence alliance poses risk to regional stability: Report

Pakistan-China defence alliance poses risk to regional stability: Report

Balochistan: Rights body condemns travel ban by Pakistani authorities (File image)

Balochistan: Rights body condemns travel ban by Pakistani authorities

China-Pakistan alliance has evolved beyond conventional arms transfers: Report

China-Pakistan alliance has evolved beyond conventional arms transfers: Report