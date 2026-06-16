Ambassador Vinay Kwatra unveils Swami Vivekananda statue at Indian Consulate in Chicago

Chicago, June 16 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, unveiled a life-size statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Chicago.

The event was organised by the Consulate General of India in Chicago in collaboration with the US Indian Community Foundation.

The unveiling was followed by a discussion attended by elected officials, diaspora associations, and community leaders, bringing together members of the Indian diaspora and dignitaries to mark the occasion.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago on Tueday, posted on X: “Consulate General of India was honored to host along with the US Indian Community Foundation, the unveiling of Swami Vivekananda’s Statue by Ambassador Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra, followed by a discussion attended by elected officials, diaspora associations, and community leaders.”

The event also featured a rendition of Vande Mataram, along with remarks from dignitaries highlighting Swami Vivekananda’s message of service, harmony, and universal brotherhood.

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Kwatra spoke about India’s rapid economic growth, ongoing socio-economic transformation, and the expanding India–US partnership.

He also underscored the continued relevance of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings in promoting unity, service, and interfaith harmony.

The ceremony was seen as a symbolic celebration of India’s cultural heritage and its strong engagement with the Indian diaspora in the United States.

Earlier in April, a life-size bronze statue of Swami Vivekananda was unveiled at Westlake Square in downtown Seattle, marking what officials described as a first-of-its-kind installation hosted by a city government in the US.

The statue was jointly unveiled by Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and the Consul General of India in Seattle, Prakash Gupta.

The installation is located at Westlake Square, a central public space in downtown Seattle that draws more than 4,00,000 daily visits and millions of visitors each month. The site is within walking distance of major landmarks, including the Amazon headquarters, the Seattle Convention Center and the Seattle Center Monorail.

Officials said the monument represents the first time a US city government has hosted a statue of Vivekananda. The unveiling ceremony drew several political leaders from the Greater Seattle area, including mayors from Kent, Auburn, Tukwila, Normandy Park and Kirkland, along with city council members and community leaders from the Indian American diaspora.

In her remarks, Wilson said the installation reflects Seattle’s “inclusive spirit” and underscores the city’s commitment to strengthening cultural ties with India, particularly in a region known for its diverse and globally connected technology ecosystem.

--IANS

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