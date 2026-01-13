January 13, 2026 7:36 PM हिंदी

Amandeep Sidhu recalls her unique proposal while flying kites

Amandeep Sidhu recalls her unique proposal while flying kites

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Amandeep Sidhu, who essays the role of Sneha on the television show ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’, has shared a special memory of flying kites from her childhood.

She recollected how she was once proposed to by a guy in childhood, and the best part was that the two never spoke to each other.

Sharing her childhood Makar Sankranti proposal, Amandeep said, “The kite proposal scene that I shot for ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ was actually very special and a little crazy for me because it brought back a personal memory. When I was living in Delhi and was probably in the seventh or eighth standard, there was a boy who lived in my lane. It was a typical galli-mohalle wala childhood love. We never really spoke, no hi or hello, but we used to see each other from our windows at a fixed time. In Delhi, we usually fly kites on August 15, and on that day, when we were flying kites, he wrote his phone number on one of them. I still remember it clearly, and yes, I did call him later”.

Talking about the Makar Sankranti scene that she recently shot for ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’, the actress shared that while the scenes look super fun on screen, they were equally challenging to shoot off screen.

The actress shared, “The shooting experience was very new for us because we were shooting in extremely cold conditions, around three to four degrees. Since it was a daylight scene, we reported on set early in the morning around 7:00 am to 8:00 am, which made it even more challenging. It was very windy and breezy, and our hands were literally getting numb, so shooting was quite difficult. But honestly, the day we shot for Makar Sankranti didn’t feel like work at all. It felt like we were just having fun throughout”.

Meanwhile, the show is all set to present a unique Makar Sankranti celebration with an exciting twist. Lead actors Amandeep Sidhu and Sheizaan Khan will be seen indulging in an intense yet playful kite-flying competition during the festivities. Amid the cheerful chaos, Siddhu finally decides to confess his love for Sneha in a heartfelt and unconventional way, by expressing his feelings on a kite. Adding a delightful real-life parallel to the on-screen moment, Amandeep Sidhu, much like her reel character, has also received a sweet and memorable Makar Sankranti proposal off screen.

‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Four Pakistani-origin USA cricketers denied visa to travel to India for next month's Men's T20 World Cup.

Men's T20 World Cup: Four Pakistani-origin US cricketers denied visa to travel to India: Report

Mumbai Indians elect to bowl as Ayushi Soni debuts for Gujarat Giants in Match 6 of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians elect to bowl as Ayushi Soni debuts for Gujarat Giants

Mohan G Kshatriyan's 'Draupathi 2' release postponed to January 23 (Photo Credit: Mohan G Kshatriyan/X)

Mohan G Kshatriyan's 'Draupathi 2' release postponed to January 23

‘You have to keep yourself ready’, KL Rahul gives life lesson to budding cricketers in Vadodara. Photo credit: IANS

‘You have to keep yourself ready’, KL Rahul gives life lesson to budding cricketers

Mithun Chakraborty credits music for playing a powerful role in his journey

Mithun Chakraborty credits music for playing a powerful role in his journey

Gujarat: Vapi roads get a facelift with mastic asphalt technology, locals happy

Gujarat: Vapi roads get a facelift with mastic asphalt technology, locals happy

AESL bags Rs 18,000 crore HVDC project in Q3, expands transmission network

Adani Energy Solutions bags Rs 18,000 crore project in Q3 FY26, expands transmission network

'Truth must be decided in court, not on TV' says Gaurav Bidhuri on Mary Kom–Onler row

'Truth must be decided in court, not on TV': Gaurav Bidhuri on Mary Kom–Onler row

Priya Bhavani Shankar-starrer 'Hotspot 2 Much' to release on January 23 (Photo Credit: KJB Talkies/Instagram)

Priya Bhavani Shankar-starrer 'Hotspot 2 Much' to release on January 23

International Kite Festival: Kite flyers from across the globe mesmerise audience in Vadodara

International Kite Festival: Kite flyers from across the globe mesmerise audience in Vadodara