Amandeep Sidhu recalls her unique proposal while flying kites

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Amandeep Sidhu, who essays the role of Sneha on the television show ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’, has shared a special memory of flying kites from her childhood.

She recollected how she was once proposed to by a guy in childhood, and the best part was that the two never spoke to each other.

Sharing her childhood Makar Sankranti proposal, Amandeep said, “The kite proposal scene that I shot for ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ was actually very special and a little crazy for me because it brought back a personal memory. When I was living in Delhi and was probably in the seventh or eighth standard, there was a boy who lived in my lane. It was a typical galli-mohalle wala childhood love. We never really spoke, no hi or hello, but we used to see each other from our windows at a fixed time. In Delhi, we usually fly kites on August 15, and on that day, when we were flying kites, he wrote his phone number on one of them. I still remember it clearly, and yes, I did call him later”.

Talking about the Makar Sankranti scene that she recently shot for ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’, the actress shared that while the scenes look super fun on screen, they were equally challenging to shoot off screen.

The actress shared, “The shooting experience was very new for us because we were shooting in extremely cold conditions, around three to four degrees. Since it was a daylight scene, we reported on set early in the morning around 7:00 am to 8:00 am, which made it even more challenging. It was very windy and breezy, and our hands were literally getting numb, so shooting was quite difficult. But honestly, the day we shot for Makar Sankranti didn’t feel like work at all. It felt like we were just having fun throughout”.

Meanwhile, the show is all set to present a unique Makar Sankranti celebration with an exciting twist. Lead actors Amandeep Sidhu and Sheizaan Khan will be seen indulging in an intense yet playful kite-flying competition during the festivities. Amid the cheerful chaos, Siddhu finally decides to confess his love for Sneha in a heartfelt and unconventional way, by expressing his feelings on a kite. Adding a delightful real-life parallel to the on-screen moment, Amandeep Sidhu, much like her reel character, has also received a sweet and memorable Makar Sankranti proposal off screen.

‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

aa/