Aly Goni devours his famous ‘cheese masala omelette’ for Sehri

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Popular television actor Aly Goni, who is currently seen in the show “Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited”, treated himself to a comforting homemade meal during Sehri, revealing that he prepared his much-loved cheese masala omelette after a long time.

Taking to his Instagram stories section, the actor shared a glimpse of his pre-dawn meal during the month of Ramadan. Along with the post, Aly wrote: “Made my famous cheese masala omelette for sehri after ages.”

The hearty omelette, packed with cheese and spices, appeared to be the actor’s go-to comfort dish as he began his day of fasting.

It was in 2012, that Aly started his career by participating in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 5. He made his acting debut with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in 2013 where he played Romi Bhalla until its end in December 2019.

In 2015, he started playing the main lead Raj Kapoor by replacing Vibhav Roy in Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, and the show went off the air in January 2016. In 2016, he played the role of Kabir Raichand in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. He later played the role of Virat in Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. He was then seen in Dhhai Kilo Prem.

In 2018, he appeared as Naman Kapoor in Dil Hi Toh Hai. In September 2018, he made his music video debut with song "Cheater Mohan" which was sung by Kanika Kapoor. He also played a negative character of Vyom in Naagin 3.

He participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. He also appeared in comedy show Khatra Khatra Khatra.

In 2020, he entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild-card contestant. He is currently seen in “Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited” hosted by Harpal Singh Sokhi and Bharti Singh.

The 35-year-old met his lady love Jasmin Bhasin during Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. They initially became friends and started dating in 2021 after their stint on Bigg Boss 14.

