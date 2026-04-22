Allu Arjun to shift into his ₹100 crore lavish house in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Basking in the success of "Pushpa 2", Tollywood sensation Allu Arjun is all set to move into a grand new house in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. He will be joined by his better half, wife Sneha Reddy, and kids - son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha, along with other family members.

Spread across an area of around 4,000 square yards, the luxurious property is estimated to be valued at ₹100 crore.

Allu Arjun is also expected to host a housewarming ceremony later this year for his new abode.

Recently, the report also suggests that the 'Stylish' star has rented a Rs 16 Lakh apartment in Mumbai's Juhu Tara Road, temporarily shifting his base to the maximum city for his pan-India projects.

Talking about his professional commitments, Allu Arjun will soon be seen headlining the highly talked about drama "Raaka", with the acclaimed filmmaker Atlee.

The project gains significance as it marks AA's first on-screen collaboration with Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone.

On Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday, the makers announced that the project, earlier called "#AA22xA6" has been christened “Raaka”.

Unveiling the first look of Allu Arjun from the upcoming movie, the makers wrote, “#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits @alluarjunonline @atlee47 @deepikapadukone.”

The first look was an intense close-up of a bald Arjun’s rugged face. His face is partially hidden by a wolf-like claw. We could see one of his eyes sharply focused, staring forward with a predatory intensity.

Over and above this, Allu Arjun has an exciting lineup ahead. He has joined forces with celebrated filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for another highly anticipated project, titled "AA23" for now. The drama is being backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

Additionally, AA will also be seen reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, a labourer-turned-red sandalwood smuggler in the third instalment of the popular 'Pushpa' franchise.

Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will also be seen as part of the "Pushpa 3" core cast.

--IANS

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