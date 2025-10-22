Alliance that is unable to distribute seats, cannot run govt: BJP on Mahagathbandhan's seat-sharing confusion

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) With no clarity yet on the seat-sharing arrangement within the Mahagathbandhan alliance of Opposition parties, the BJP on Wednesday criticised them and said that an alliance unable to distribute seats properly is unfit to run a government.

Speaking to IANS, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said, “There is a breakdown in communication among the leaders of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar. Workers of the RJD and Congress are busy undermining each other, and there seems to be no real coordination between them. The Congress is not in a position to contest all the seats, yet it still claims to be a key part of the alliance.”

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi added, “No alliance runs on the strength of legacy, but on the power of performance. Their outdated legacy is being used to dominate and hijack their own alliance partners. They spend all day criticising Prime Minister Modi, yet they could have learnt at least one thing from him — how to manage an alliance. In 2014, a non-Congress party came to power with a huge majority. Still, PM Modi chose to run the government with coalition partners. If the Congress had won such a majority, they wouldn’t have considered their allies at all. If you want to criticise, at least learn how to manage an alliance.”

BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal said, “In the Mahagathbandhan, several candidates are still clashing over seat allocation. What message does this send to the public? An alliance that cannot even distribute seats properly cannot be trusted to run a government.”

BJP leader Jivesh Mishra added, “They can do anything. Instead of aiming for 243 seats, they seem to be aiming for 2,000. Why call it the Mahagathbandhan? Isn’t it more like a 'Maha-Lathbandhan' — a grand alliance of stick-wielders?”

Union Minister Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) said, “Those who cannot manage an alliance —honestly, I wonder what world they are living in. Even today, after the second phase of nominations, there's still no clarity.”

“We’ve never seen an alliance where leaders are fighting among themselves during nominations. The process is almost complete, yet they still haven’t finalised how many seats they are contesting. Rahul Gandhi launched a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' but where is he now? Completely vanished. Isn’t it the responsibility of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav to clear all the confusion in the Mahagathbandhan? This clearly shows the Congress is not serious about the Bihar elections. After all this, it’s clear — the NDA will form the next government in the state,” he told IANS.

--IANS

jk/rad