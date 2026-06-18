'All of us are very emotional': Indian diaspora after meeting PM Modi in Paris

Paris, June 18 (IANS) Members of the Indian diaspora in Paris expressed immense joy and emotion on Thursday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to France. Many described the occasion as a proud and memorable moment, saying that his presence made them feel connected to their homeland despite being thousands of miles away.

Several members of the Indian community gathered to welcome the Prime Minister and shared their experiences and feelings with IANS following the interaction.

One member of the Indian diaspora said that this was the third time they had met Prime Minister Modi since arriving in France in 2023.

Expressing pride over the growing partnership between India and France, the Indian diaspora said, “I came here in 2023, and this is the third time I have met him. I am very proud. India and France share a strong relationship and a great friendship, and I am excited and honored to have met him once again.”

Another member of the Indian diaspora, originally from Coimbatore and now based in Paris as a business owner, described the meeting as a proud moment.

“I am of Indian origin and currently live in Paris. It is a matter of great pride to meet Prime Minister Modi,” the individual said.

A visitor who had come to Paris for a holiday said that the Prime Minister’s presence had deeply moved Indians living and travelling in France.

“All of us are very emotional. Indians here are deeply touched by his visit. Prime Minister Modi has completed 12 years in office, and I believe Indians would like to see him continue leading the country and taking it to greater heights,” he told IANS.

Another member of the Indian diaspora said, "Meeting Prime Minister Modi has made me very emotional. It feels as though someone from our own family has come here. I am especially happy about the opportunities and platforms being created for Indian innovators through the growing partnership between India and France,” the scientist said.

A student living in Paris highlighted the benefits of the India-France friendship for young Indians.

“I am very happy after meeting Prime Minister Modi. I came here as a student, and thanks to the strong ties between India and France, Indian students receive a two-year work permit, which is a significant opportunity. I feel honored to be an Indian citizen and to have met the Prime Minister,” another member of the Indian diaspora said.

The visit also brought together members of cultural groups representing Indian heritage in France. Rahis Bharti, director of renowned ensembles such as the Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan, the Jaipur Maharaja Brass Band, and the Bollywood Masala Orchestra, expressed his happiness at being part of the welcome ceremony.

“Today is a very special day for all of us. We were honored to participate in the welcome ceremony for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our entire Dhoad Group is here, and we have also been invited by the Embassy of India to perform at the Prime Minister’s programme tomorrow,” Bharti said.

Afridi Bhartiya, a member of the Dhoad Group, said performing for the Prime Minister was a moment of immense pride.

“When Prime Minister Modi arrived, it felt as though a member of our own family had come. We are extremely proud to have performed for him today. Our Jaipur Maharaja Band played the patriotic song ‘Ae Watan’, making the occasion even more special,” he said.

Meanwhile, after concluding a successful round of meetings at the G7 Summit in France's Evian, PM Modi arrived in Paris on Thursday morning, where he received a 'warm welcome' by the Indian diaspora. The Prime Minister said that he was "proud of the Indian community's efforts in bringing India and France closer to each other".

He also added that the "India-France partnership is vital for the progress of the planet Earth".

Taking to his official social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "Reached Paris a short while ago to a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora. I am proud of their efforts in bringing India and France closer. The India-France partnership is vital for the progress of our planet."

--IANS

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