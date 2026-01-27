January 27, 2026 2:46 PM हिंदी

Alia Bhatt says friend Varun Dhawan has 'hit it out of the park' with 'Border 2'

Alia Bhatt says friend Varun Dhawan has 'hit it out of the park' with 'Border 2'

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt gave a special shout-out to her 'dear friend' Varun Dhawan after witnessing his powerful performance in "Border 2".

Alia took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and published the trailer of the war drama.

Calling "Border 2" a beautiful film, she lauded director Anurag Singh.

Alia further showered praise on the core cast of the sequel, including Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Medha Rana.

"Such a beautiful film..@anurag_singh_films what fabulous performance by the entire cast!!!!! @iamsunnydeol @diljitdosanjh @ahan.shetty @sonambajwa @monasingh @medhaarana @anyasinghofficial (sic)," Alia's post read.

She went out to give a special mention to her 'Student of the Year' co-star Varun Dhawan for pouring his heart and soul into every single frame of the drama.

The 'Jigra' actress added, "& my dear friend has hit it out of the park!!! Doing what he does best pouring his heart & soul into every single frame..so happy for you @varundvn what a smashing start to the year!"

Alia concluded the post by congratulating the entire team of "Border 2".

Before this, filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated the success of "Border 2" and "Dhurandhar", saying that the tremendous box office performance of both the movies indicates that "Bollywood is here to stay."

Taking to his Insta Stories, the director penned, "The mega success of the two recent back-to-back mega Hindi film successes proves one thing...Bollywood (yes, incorrect terminology, but here to stay) is back. Naysayers can fly a kite. All Dhurandhars will cross borders of excellence when the films strike emotional chords with a paying audience."

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films, and backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, "Border 2" reached the cinema halls during the Republic Day weekend on January 23.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Asian Paints’ Q3 profit falls nearly 5 pc, shares slide 4 pc

Asian Paints’ Q3 profit falls nearly 5 pc, shares slide 4 pc

'It reflects everything the group committed to over the season,' says head coach Jay Stacy as Kalinga Lancers clinch HIL title

'It reflects everything the group committed to over the season,’ says head coach Jay Stacy as Kalinga Lancers clinch HIL title

India needs $145 billion in annual investments to meet energy transition goals: Report

India needs $145 billion in annual investments to meet energy transition goals: Report

Alia Bhatt says friend Varun Dhawan has 'hit it out of the park' with 'Border 2'

Alia Bhatt says friend Varun Dhawan has 'hit it out of the park' with 'Border 2'

Vijay Sethupathi, Aravind Swamy-starrer Gandhi Talks's trailer released (Photo Credit: Vijay Sethupathi/X)

Vijay Sethupathi, Aravind Swamy-starrer Gandhi Talks's trailer released

India, EU FTA brings big relief on car tariffs as import duties reduced to 10 pc from 110 pc

India, EU FTA brings big relief on car tariffs as import duties reduced to 10 pc from 110 pc

Anupam Kher has a special visitor on the set of his next with Sooraj Barjatya

Anupam Kher has a special visitor on the set of his next with Sooraj Barjatya

PM Modi's post on Maldives Prez’s R-day greetings misinterpreted by Grok  

PM Modi's post on Maldives Prez’s R-day greetings misinterpreted by Grok  

IIT Guwahati develops method to monitor glacial hazards in Eastern Himalayas

IIT Guwahati develops method to monitor glacial hazards in Eastern Himalayas

She’s been the best batter, quite fitting she got the first one: Hayley on Sciver-Brunt getting first-ever WPL ton

She’s been the best batter, quite fitting she got the first one: Hayley on Sciver-Brunt's WPL ton