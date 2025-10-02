October 02, 2025 7:18 PM हिंदी

Alia Bhatt reveals when she realised that she married into the legacy of Raj Kapoor

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been married into the first film dynasty of Hindi cinema. However, the actress has shared that the thought of entering such a huge legacy never crossed her mind until recently.

Alia recently appeared on the streaming chat show ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’, when she was asked about the same by Kajol. Alia said that when a person is so strongly drawn into a relationship then the legacy of the family of their spouse is the last thing they think of.

She said, “I feel like when you're so internally into it, when the relationships are so personal, you don't really look at it from a professional perspective, about which legacy you're going into. I think that only comes much later. When we celebrated 100 years of Raj Kapoor. I think at that moment, I was like, ‘Oh my God, Raj Kapoor is Raha's great-grandfather’. That link, actually, I realised only then. When you're very involved in it, very personal, you don’t see it that way”.

She also spoke about how her father, Mahesh Bhatt reacted to her dating Ranbir Kapoor. She said, “My father and I talked about me being in love once. That was the one and only time we spoke about being in love”.

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022 in Mumbai.

‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ is a fun, unhinged and sneakily insightful chat show where Twinkle Khanna and Kajol engage with Bollywood celebrities through candid, unscripted conversations.

The format breaks from the traditional talk show by emphasizing spontaneity over rigid structures. Kajol mentioned that the idea came from her and Twinkle’s natural chemistry and banter, when they talk, it becomes “delightful chaos”.

The guest list is star-studded, as the trailer teased appearances by Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Govinda, Varun Dhawan and others. The first episode of the show featured Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

